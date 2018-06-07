Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Milwaukee Tries To Break 3-Game Losing Streak At Philly

(Philadelphia, PA) — A day off allowed the Cubs and Cardinals to inch closer to the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the N-L Central Division standings Thursday. The Brewers’ lead is down to a half-game over the streaking Cubs and they actually trail by a game in the loss column. Milwaukee tries to break a three-game losing streak tonight (Friday) in the first game of a weekend series at Philadelphia. The Brewers need to bounce back from a two-game series sweep by the Indians. The Phillies have troubles of their own with a two-game losing streak and losses in seven of their last 10 games. Jhoulys Chacin will be looking for his fifth victory when he starts for Milwaukee in the 6:05 P-M contest.

>>New Bucks Head Coach Names Assistants

(Madison, WI) — Sean Sweeney will be the only Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach to return to the N-B-A team under Mike Budenholzer. The new Bucks head man named his staff of assistants Thursday — Darwin Ham, Taylor Jenkins, Charles Lee, Ben Sullivan, Patrick St. Andrews, and Sweeney. Ham has been the lead assistant in Atlanta under Budenholzer for the last two seasons. Sweeney’s first season with Budenholzer will be his fifth on the Bucks bench. Jenkins, Lee, and Sullivan all worked with Budenholzer on the 2014-2015 Atlanta team which won 60 games and made it to the Eastern Conference finals.

>>Madison’s Steve Stricker One Shot Out Of Lead After 1st Round

(Memphis, TN) — Madison golfer Steve Stricker is just one shot off the lead after the first round of the P-G-A Tour St. Jude Classic in Memphis. Stricker fired a four-under-par 66 to trail Seamus Power. He is tied with 10 others on the leaderboard. Ten more competitors are tied at 67.

>>163 Players With Connections To Northwoods League Chosen In MLB Draft

(Madison, WI) — There’s a lot of potential talent any time you go out to watch a Northwoods League game. A total of 163 current and former league players were selected in this week’s 2018 Major League First-Year Player Draft. The highest selection was former Madison Mallards shortstop Rico Hoerner of Stanford who went in the first round to the Chicago Cubs. The Rochester Honkers led the league with 21 players chosen in the draft. The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox each selected nine Northwoods League players.