Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Swept In 2-Game Series By Strong Cleveland Pitching

(Cleveland, OH) — Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco dominated Milwaukee for the second time in less than a month, pitching the Indians to a 3-1 win Wednesday afternoon. An R-B-I base hit by Travis Shaw gave the Brewers a lead in the third, but the Indians scored all three of their run in the bottom of the fifth. Carrasco fanned 10 batters in seven innings while claiming his seventh win. Chase Anderson gave up all three Cleveland runs in four-and-a-third innings. The Brewers losing streak is at three-in-a-row. Milwaukee is idle Thursday, then sends Jhoulys Chacin to the mound to start a three-game series at Philadelphia Friday.

>>Packers’ Players Not Happy With NFL Rule On Kneeling

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers player Davante Adams isn’t happy with new N-F-L rules on kneeling before games. Adams says the league has joined President Donald Trump in twisting what the protesting players are trying to accomplish. Adams and the other Packers players haven’t said whether they will stay in the locker room, but it seems unlikely they will kneel. He praised New York Jets owner Christopher Johnson for saying players with his team won’t be fined. Adams didn’t sit or kneel during any games last season.

>>Admirals’ Coach Moves On To NHL

(Milwaukee, WI) — After six seasons leading the Milwaukee Admirals from the bench, head coach Dean Evason is joining the Minnesota Wild of the N-H-L. Evason leaves as the all-time leader among Admirals coaches in victories with 242 while competing in the American Hockey League. His 2015-2016 team won the A-H-L Central Division. He is the seventh Milwaukee coach to move on to the N-H-L in the last 13 seasons. The Admirals are looking for a replacement now. The team opens next season October 13th.

>>It’s Been A Long Journey Back To Competition For UW Track Athlete

(Eugene, OR) — University of Wisconsin sprinter Brenna Detra has been working hard to return to Eugene, Oregon, for this weekend’s N-C-A-A outdoor track-and-field championships. All of the competitors have worked hard, but Detra’s challenges have been bigger than most. The anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee gave way while she was competing in the hurdles. While trying to stay on her feet, two more ligaments were torn and a piece of the knee bone chipped off. Rehab has been tough. Detra competes in the 400-meter hurdles again tonight as a senior.