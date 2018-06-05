Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Kluber, Indians Hand Milwaukee Its 2nd Straight Defeat

(Cleveland, OH) — Cy Young Award-winner Corey Kluber won his ninth game of the season in a 3-2 Cleveland win over the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday. The Indians scored all of their runs in the first two innings. Lorenzo Cain knocked in Milwaukee’s first run in the third inning and Travis Shaw homered off Cleveland closer Cody Allen in the ninth, but the Brewers still suffered a second straight loss for the first time since late April. First baseman Eric Thames plays for Triple-A Colorado Springs tonight as he starts a rehab assignment. Chase Anderson will be on the mound for the Brewers in Cleveland as they try to salvage a split of the two-game series.

>>2 Former Badgers On Ballot For College Football Hall Of Fame

(Atlanta, GA) — Two former Wisconsin Badgers are on this year’s ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019. All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas is a candidate for the first time and defensive back Troy Vincent is taking his second shot at the honor. More than 12-thousand voters will make the decision who is inducted in December 2019 in Atlanta. The deadline to submit votes is June 22nd.

>>Packers Family Night Set For August 4th

(Green Bay, WI) — Tickets for the Green Bay Packers annual Family Night go on sale later this month. The August 4th event will cap off the start of training camp for the historic team’s 100th year of football. Family Night includes an 11-on-11 team practice in Lambeau Field and it is often a sellout. The tickets cost 10-dollars each. Training camp for the 2018 season will open the next morning as part of the four-day Packers Experience.

>>Police Sergeant Involved In Sterling Brown Incident Has Tasing History

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Police Department records show one of the supervisors suspended after the incident involving Bucks rookie Sterling Brown has a history of frequent taser use. Sergeant Jeffrey S. Krueger deployed his taser at least eight times in a two-year period. Three members of the department were suspended after force was used against the N-B-A player last January after he parked his vehicle across two handicap parking spaces outside a Walgreens store. Krueger was promoted last year.