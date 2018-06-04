Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Pick California Shortstop In MLB Draft

(Secaucus, NJ) — The Milwaukee Brewers took a high school shortstop with the 21st pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft. Brice Turang was rated much higher — a possible number-one overall pick — before he suffered through what the scouts are calling an “uneven” spring. Turang was considered the top high school position player available, with line drive power as a left-handed batter. He’s good enough in the field scouts think he can remain at shortstop. Other first-day picks by the Brewers include outfielder Joe Gray with the 60th pick and outfielder Micah Bello with pick number-73.

>>Rodgers: DB Went From “Need” To “Strength” For Packers

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers likes what he sees out of the two defensive backs his team took early in the 2018 N-F-L Draft. He promised Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson he would be picking on them during the Packers’ organized team activities. Alexander actually intercepted a pass from the two-time N-F-L Most Valuable Player last week. Rodgers now says he thinks the defensive back position has gone from a “need” to a “strength” for Green Bay. With Davon House, Tramon Williams and Kevin King ready to go by September, the Packers look like they could be deep at cornerback.

>>Bucks Assistants Are Quickly Snapped Up By Other Teams

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Bucks assistant coaches Joe Prunty and Greg Foster weren’t on the sidelines very long. E-S-P-N is reporting the two veterans have already landed new jobs. Both were with the Bucks for the last four years. Prunty will be the lead assistant on the coaching staff for the Phoenix Suns. He will work for Igor Kokoskov, who was hired last month to be head coach. Foster is reportedly joining the Atlanta Hawks under first-year head coach Lloyd Pierce, also hired last month. New Bucks head man Mike Budenholzer had told the team he hoped to bring most of his Atlanta coaching staff to Milwaukee with him.

>>University Of Wisconsin Picks Up 9th Verbal Commitment

(Madison, WI) — A defensive back from Florida becomes the University of Wisconsin’s ninth verbal commitment in football. Five-foot-11, 175-pound James Williams from Chaminade-Madonna Prep High School in Hollywood, Florida, pledged to the Badgers during an official visit. The three-star prospect reportedly also had offers from schools like Florida, Louisville, Missouri, Nebraska and Ole Miss. Williams becomes at least the fifth cornerback to make the long trip north after playing high school football in South Florida.