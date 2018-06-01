Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>White Sox Homers Break Open 1-1 Game, Brewers Fall 6-1

(Chicago, IL) — Back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie and powered the Chicago White Sox to a 6-1 win over Milwaukee Sunday. The last-place Sox took two-out-of-three games in the weekend series. Milwaukee had won six straight series coming in. Pinch-hitter Daniel Palka connected on a pitch from Matt Albers with a man on base. Two pitches later, Adam Engel also homered. Brent Suter took the loss for Milwaukee after giving up two runs on three hits in five innings. The Brewers were held to six hits. Eric Thames begins a rehab assignment today in Arizona while infielder Tyler Saladino has seen improvement in his sprained ankle, but still isn’t practicing. The Brewers are off today, then Junior Guerra will start the first of a two-game series at Cleveland Tuesday.

>>Milwaukee Has 21st Selection In MLB Free Agent Draft

(Secaucus, NJ) — The Milwaukee Brewers have the 21st pick in the first round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft which starts today (Monday). Brewers scouts say there is some depth among the prospects this year meaning a good one should still be available when the Brewers’ turn comes. Right-handed high school pitchers are said to be plentiful. Milwaukee gave up its third-round pick to sign free-agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain. That dropped the team’s bonus pool to a little over six-point-six-million dollars and only five teams have less money to spend. The draft starts tonight and runs through Wednesday.

>>Packers QB Rodgers May Be Seeking “Out” Clause In New Deal

(Green Bay, WI) — It’s already clear that Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to be the highest-paid N-F-L player. A league source is reporting he also wants some control. N-F-L Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting Rodgers wants an “out” clause in any extension he signs – which would let him renegotiate a new deal if somebody passes him and gets the league’s biggest paycheck. Number-12 is currently scheduled to make a base salary of 19-point-eight-million dollars this season. One expert says the Packers have no incentive to give Rodgers to extra clause he wants. None of his representatives have confirmed publicly that the N-F-L Network report is accurate.

>>Packers LB Matthews Taken To ER

(Appleton, WI) — It wasn’t some 300-pound offensive lineman who bloodied the nose of Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews. He was actually playing in a celebrity softball game for charity in Appleton when he was hit in the face with a line drive. Matthews suffered a broken nose and was taken to a nearby emergency room. He tweeted his thanks for all the messages of concern he has received and said he will have surgery when the swelling goes down. He isn’t expected to miss any off-season activities.