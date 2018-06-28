Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Late-Game Homer By Thames Produces 6-4 Brewers Victory

(Cincinnati, WI) — Call Eric Thames a “Reds killer.” The Milwaukee slugger’s three-run home run in the seventh inning gave his team the lead it needed in a 6-4 win at Cincinnati Thursday. Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra gave up a pair of homers but pitched six innings to earn his fourth victory of the season. Corey Knebel locked down his eighth save. The Reds are in last place in the National League Central Division, but they came into the game with nine victories in their last 10 starts. The benches and bullpens for both teams ran onto the field in the third inning when the Reds’ Joey Votto exchanged words with Brewers catcher Erik Kratz. Chase Anderson starts today’s game in Cincinnati. He already has one win over the Reds this season.

>>Bucks Face Decision On Forward Jabari Parker

(Milwaukee, WI) — Most N-B-A eyes are on players like LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard this off-season, but the Milwaukee Bucks face a decision on former first-round draft pick Jabari Parker. Injuries have derailed his promising career. Parker has still averaged more than 15 points-a-game and five-and-a-half rebounds. The problem is, in four seasons he has missed 145 games — nearly two complete seasons — with knee injuries. The team is expected to extend a qualifying offer to Parker by today (Friday). That would make him a restricted free agent.

>>Badgers Football Good For $143M In Revenue

(Madison, WI) — Two college football programs in the same state — Texas and Texas A&M — have topped 210-million dollars in total revenue. To put that in perspective, the Longhorns football program made nearly as much money last year than all 12 public universities playing in the Big Sky Conference. It was a good season in Badgerland during the 2017 fiscal year. Wisconsin ranked 15th in the nation with 143-million dollars. Three other Big Ten schools topped that figure, Ohio State (185M), Michigan (185M), and Penn State (144M).

>>Madison Golfer Jerry Kelly Tops Leaderboard At Senior U.S. Open

(Colorado Springs, WI) — Competitors on the P-G-A Champions Tour can testify — the Broadmoor Golf Course in Colorado Springs is a tough one. Not a single golfer finished the 18 holes Thursday while avoiding a bogey. Madison’s Jerry Kelly tops the leaderboard with a four-under-par 66. He has a two-shot lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez, Kevin Sutherland, Deane Pappas and Rocco Mediate. Kelly missed a four-footer on 17 for his only bogey, but he says he played very well, otherwise.