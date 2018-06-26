Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Packers Eliminating “Print At Home” Tickets

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packer fans will no longer be able to print their game tickets at home. The N-F-L team is going to mobile tickets, meaning the ticket buyers will need a smartphone to access their tickets. The Packers will continue to mail paper tickets to all season ticket holders in July, including the ones who get tickets through the Brown County drawing. People can manage their tickets online or through the Packers app on their mobile device. All N-F-L teams have eliminated the Print at Home tickets for the coming season.

>>4 Wisconsin Badgers Chosen In 2018 NHL Draft

(Dallas, TX) — Four players in the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey program have been chosen in the 2018 N-H-L Draft. K’Andre Miller was the number-22 pick Friday, taken by the New York Rangers. Ty Emberson, Sampo Ranta, and Jack Gorniak heard their names called Saturday in the fourth round. Emberson was picked number-73 by Arizona. Ranta was picked number-78 by Colorado and Gorniak was the 123rd pick of the draft by Montreal. This is the third straight year four Badgers were chosen.

>>Brewers Hit 3 Homers To Back Rookie Peralta

(Milwaukee, WI) — Rookie right-hander Freddy Peralta allowed just one hit and a walk in seven shutout innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Kansas City 5-1 Tuesday. Peralta struck out 10 while picking up his third career victory. Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich, and Jesus Aguilar supported Peralta by blasting home runs. Josh Hader got the final out and picked up his seventh save of the season. The Brewers placed Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day disabled list with a groin strain before the game, calling up Keon Broxton. Brent Suter starts Wednesday’s series finale while looking for his ninth victory.

>>Packers WR Cobb Expected To Be Ready For Regular Season

(Green Bay, WI) — N-F-L sources are saying Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb may not be ready for the start of training camp next month, but he should be able to practice some before the September 9th season opener. Cobb isn’t saying whether he has had surgery and hasn’t responded to questions — other than to say the boot on his foot is temporary. He is about to enter the final year of a four-year, 40-million dollar deal he signed with the Packers in 2015. He and Davante Adams represent most of Green Bay’s experience at the wide receiver position.