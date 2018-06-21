Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Bucks Choose Donte DiVincenzo In NBA Draft

(Brooklyn, NY) — The newest Milwaukee Buck has already proved he can perform on the big stage. Six-foot-five guard Donte DiVincenzo hit five three-pointers and scored 31 in the N-C-A-A national championship game against Michigan. The Bucks took the Villanova star with the 17th pick of the 2018 N-B-A Draft Thursday. DiVincenzo is an athletic player with a 42-inch verticle leap. He also hit 40 percent of his three-pointers while playing with the Wildcats. A good defender who can stretch the court, he appears to be just what the Bucks were looking for coming into the draft.

>>Brewers Spank Error-Prone St. Louis 11-3

(Milwaukee, WI) — Left-hander Brent Suter stopped the St. Louis Cardinals on two hits in seven innings, leading Milwaukee to an 11-3 blowout win in the first game of a four-game weekend series. The Cardinals scored first on a Matt Carpenter homer, but Milwaukee crossed the plate seven times before the visitors to Miller Park scored again. Eric Thames drove in three runs and Manny Pina hit his fifth home run. Milwaukee benefited from four Cardinal errors leading to six unearned runs. Junior Guerra looks for his fourth win of the season when he starts tonight against the Cardinals.

>>Minnesota High Schooler Commits To Badger Basketball

(Lakeville, MN) — Six-foot-seven forward Tyler Wahl has given an oral commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers basketball program. Wahl is said to be a good passer, tenacious rebounder and is versatile enough to play defense in any part of the court. He is getting ready for his senior season at Lakeville North High School in the Twin Cities metro area. He averaged 17-and-a-half points, nearly 12 rebounds and more than five assists-a-game as a junior. Wahl reportedly chose the Badgers over Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Butler, among others. Wisconsin made the offer in April.

>>3rd American Family Insurance Championship Tees Off

(Madison, WI) — Hometown favorite and tournament host Steve Stricker tees off with Davis Love the Third and Vijah Singh at 9:50 A-M today (Friday). The third annual American Family Insurance Championship is expected to bring big crowds to University Ridge Golf Club in Madison. The P-G-A Champions Tour event is said to have the strongest field of golfers in its brief history. Bernhard Langer, who has won 37 Champions Tour events, says Stricker will be “a big force” in the 54-hole tournament which runs through Sunday. Fred Couples is the defending champion.