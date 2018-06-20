Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Favre Wants Ban On Tackle Football For Younger Kids

(Green Bay, WI) — Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre says a child’s body — the brain and skull — aren’t developed at a young age. Favre is speaking out in support of an Illinois law which would ban tackle football for players under 12 years of age. Favre is currently suffering from the long-term effects of head trauma suffered while he was playing 297 consecutive N-F-L games. He thinks he may have had hundreds, “possibly thousands of concussions,” during the period between 1992 and 2007. He tells C-N-N the only way to stay safe in football is to not play. The Illinois Legislature is considering the Dave Duerson Act which would ban tackle football for younger athletes.

>>Brewers Rained Out

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight (Thursday) after a rainout in Pittsburgh. The Pirates waited more than two hours to call Wednesday’s game. No makeup date has been set, but both the Brewers and Pirates have an open date September 20th, the day before they start a three-game series. Milwaukee is expected to start left-hander Brent Suter in tonight’s 7:10 P-M home game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers are percentage points behind the Chicago Cubs for the National League Central Division lead. The struggling Cardinals, losers of seven of their last eight games, are four-and-a-half games back.

>>Bucks Need To Find Good One In Tonight’s 2018 NBA Draft

(Brooklyn, NY) — After several high-profile misses, the Milwaukee Bucks have been relatively successful in seven of the last nine N-B-A drafts. The 2018 draft kicks off at 6:00 P-M today (Thursday) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Bucks have pick number-17. Milwaukee has drafted quality players like John Henson in 2012, injury-plagued Jabari Parker in 2014 and a player with a lot of upside, Thon Maker in 2016. Milwaukee took forward D-J Wilson in last year’s draft. He played just 71 minutes last season and needs to show the team some improvement to get more court time.

>>TE Jimmy Graham Already Contributing In Green Bay

(Green Bay, WI) — He hasn’t caught an Aaron Rodgers pass yet, but Green Bay’s new tight end is already making a name for himself in Green Bay. Jimmy Graham is a part of a major fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project and Angel Flight coming up next month. The Jimmy Graham Charity Corhole Challenge will be held July 22nd at Badger State Brewing Company. Two-person teams can register for the 64-team tournament for 130-dollars. So far, five teams have signed up. There will be a silent auction, a chance to win a shopping trip to the Packers Pro Shop with Graham and a tour of Lambeau Field and the Packers Hall of Fame with the athlete.