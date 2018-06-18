Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewer Bats Silent In 1-0 Loss At Pittsburgh

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Pirate starter Trevor Williams and two relievers shut out the Milwaukee Brewers on two hits in a 1-0 decision Monday at P-N-C Park. Singles by Jonathan Villar and Christian Yelich were all the offense the Brewers could come up with, wasting a quality start from Jhoulys Chacin. He lost for the first time in 13 starts despite giving up only one run and six hits in six-and-a-third innings. Jordy Mercer doubled off Josh Hader in the bottom of the seventh, driving in the only run of the game. It was Milwaukee’s third straight defeat. Freddy Peralta is being called up to start tonight’s (Tuesday’s) game at Pittsburgh for the Brew Crew.

>>What Are The Bucks’ Options At No. 17 In The 2018 NBA Draft?

(Brooklyn, NY) — Nobody really knows what the Milwaukee Bucks will do with the 17th pick in the first round of Thursday’s 2018 N-B-A Draft. It’s likely Bucks management is far from certain. The youthful team is just a piece or two away from being able to get past the first round, something it hasn’t done in years. The Bucks can take a point guard, a wing or a big man with pick number-17, or, they can make trades to move up or down. Milwaukee doesn’t have a second-rounder right now. N-B-A are allowed to spend up to three-and-a-half-million dollars to buy a draft pick, although outside the first round it likely wouldn’t cost that much.

>>Packers OTA Approach Influenced By Veterans Who Aren’t There

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers are okay that their veteran players skip the O-T-As. Head coach Mike McCarthy plans and executes organized team activities knowing that several veterans will skip the work. His plan pleases them and meets the restrictions of the collective bargaining agreement. It also helps veterans miss out on some of the injuries you can suffer in practice. In return, young players — draft picks or free agents — get more snaps and management can make better decisions about which ones to keep. Does it work? The Packers have had some issues the last two years, but McCarthy changed nothing.

>>Whitefish Bay Soccer Coach Earns National Honor

(Whitefish Bay, WI) — When you have an undefeated, 25-and-oh season, you expect the honors Whitefish Bay soccer coach Robby Dubinski has been named the national boys Soccer Coach of the Year by the National High School Coaches Association. Blue Dukes senior Matthew Comiskey had already been named national Player of the Year by United Soccer Coaches in December. Dubinski’s Whitefish Bay team won its third straight Wisconsin state title and finished number-two in the U-S-A Today-United Soccer final national rankings.