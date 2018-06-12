Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Leap-Frog Chicago, Retake Central Division Top Spot

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson stopped the Cubs on one hit and two walks in seven sharp innings as the Brewers won 4-0 Tuesday night. Anderson and two relievers combined on the two-hit shutout. The win put Milwaukee back in first place in the National League Central Division. Travis Shaw knocked in all four runs with a pair of doubles, helping Anderson even his record at 5-5. The Brewers put reliever Matt Albers on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder injury. His place on the roster is being taken by Jorge Lopez. Milwaukee ace Jhoulys Chacin starts this afternoon’s 1:10 P-M game at Miller Park.

>>Clinton-Dix Back With Team After Absence

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix may have had an additional reason for missing the organized team activities. The original explanation centered on the death of his 49-year-old godmother. Alisa Dorsett died of a heart attack. The other reason is the absence of a workout bonus in his contract. He had no financial incentive to appear since he wasn’t required to attend. He might have benefited from some practice time with new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine after having a lack-luster 2017 season. Clinton-Dix has told reporters he’ll “be fine.”

>>Badgers Defense — Already Thin In Experience — Suffers Injury Hits

(Madison, WI) — Two key defensive players for the Wisconsin Badgers are dealing with injuries. One — junior end Garrett Rand — could miss the whole 2018 season with an Achilles injury. Redshirt sophomore end Isaiahh Louermilk had knee surgery this spring to clean-up leftover problems from previous injuries. Badgers coach Paul Chryst says Loudermilk has been progressing his rehab. Wisconsin has to replace three senior ends who graduated — Alec James, Chikwe Obasih, and Conor Sheehy. Rand has played in 28 games as a nose tackle and was being moved to end. Loudermilk missed three games last season but played well during the Orange Bowl.

>>Bucks’ Youngsters Getting Ready For NBA Las Vegas Summer League

(Las Vegas, WI) — It’s back to the hard-court for young Milwaukee Bucks players like D.J. Wilson and Sterling Brown next month. The N-B-A’s annual Las Vegas Summer League tips off July 6th. All 30 N-B-A teams will be represented and each is guaranteed to play a minimum of five games. After three preliminary games, they will be seeded for a tournament starting July 11th. A championship game will be played July 17th. The Bucks team will play Detroit at 6:00 P-M July 6th in a game broadcast on N-B-A T-V. Inexperienced players, bench players, draft picks and G-League players will take part.