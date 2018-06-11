Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Cubs Beat Brewers With Five-Run 11th

(Milwaukee, WI) — Anthony Rizzo’s go-ahead solo homer ignited a five-run 11th inning as the Cubs beat the Brewers 7-2 in the opener of a three-game series at Miller Park. Erik Kratz and Jonathan Villar homered for the Crew, who have dropped five-of-seven. Matt Albers took the loss. With the loss, the Brewers drop into second place in the N-L Central, one-half game behind the Cubs.

>>Brewers Continue Series With Cubs

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers and Cubs continue their three-game series tonight (Tuesday) at Chase Field. Righthander Chase Anderson will be on the bump looking to even up his record. He is 4-and-5 on the year. The Cubs will send out righthander Tyler Chatwood.

>>Brewers Activate Thames From DL

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brewers first baseman Eric Thames is back with the team after being activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday. Thames had been out since April 25th with a torn ligament in his left thumb. The Crew optioned pitcher Brandon Woodruff to Triple-A Colorado Springs to clear a roster spot.

>>Packers Begin Minicamp Today

(Green Bay, WI) — The Packers begin mandatory minicamp today (Tuesday). The three-day camp will run through Thursday. The preseason is less than two months away. The Packers open exhibition play August 9th hosting the Tennessee Titans.