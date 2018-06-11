Wisconsin Sports 6-12
Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)
>>Cubs Beat Brewers With Five-Run 11th
(Milwaukee, WI) — Anthony Rizzo’s go-ahead solo homer ignited a five-run 11th inning as the Cubs beat the Brewers 7-2 in the opener of a three-game series at Miller Park. Erik Kratz and Jonathan Villar homered for the Crew, who have dropped five-of-seven. Matt Albers took the loss. With the loss, the Brewers drop into second place in the N-L Central, one-half game behind the Cubs.
>>Brewers Continue Series With Cubs
(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers and Cubs continue their three-game series tonight (Tuesday) at Chase Field. Righthander Chase Anderson will be on the bump looking to even up his record. He is 4-and-5 on the year. The Cubs will send out righthander Tyler Chatwood.
>>Brewers Activate Thames From DL
(Milwaukee, WI) — Brewers first baseman Eric Thames is back with the team after being activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday. Thames had been out since April 25th with a torn ligament in his left thumb. The Crew optioned pitcher Brandon Woodruff to Triple-A Colorado Springs to clear a roster spot.
>>Packers Begin Minicamp Today
(Green Bay, WI) — The Packers begin mandatory minicamp today (Tuesday). The three-day camp will run through Thursday. The preseason is less than two months away. The Packers open exhibition play August 9th hosting the Tennessee Titans.
- Garage Sale June 11, 2018Garage Sale – Friday June 15th – 9-6, Saturday June 16th, 9-3. N230 Whispering Pines DR., Conrath, (Hwy 27 to Hwy D., East on ‘”D” to Whispering Pines DR.) Snowblower, Wilton Drill press & band saw, Craftsman 19.2 V Battery powered tool kit, Baja 97cc doodle bug bike, Craftsman Skill saw, picnic table, Lloyd flanders […]
- Rusk County News June 11, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-11-18 What a start to summer vacation for many area school children! Overall this week will offer up some chances to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather. Today will be a great one for kite flying, tomorrow and Wednesday should be nice to spend an afternoon at the pool, and by late […]