Wisconsin Sports 6-12

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

 

>>Cubs Beat Brewers With Five-Run 11th

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  Anthony Rizzo’s go-ahead solo homer ignited a five-run 11th inning as the Cubs beat the Brewers 7-2 in the opener of a three-game series at Miller Park.  Erik Kratz and Jonathan Villar homered for the Crew, who have dropped five-of-seven.  Matt Albers took the loss. With the loss, the Brewers drop into second place in the N-L Central, one-half game behind the Cubs.

 

>>Brewers Continue Series With Cubs

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  The Brewers and Cubs continue their three-game series tonight (Tuesday) at Chase Field. Righthander Chase Anderson will be on the bump looking to even up his record.  He is 4-and-5 on the year.  The Cubs will send out righthander Tyler Chatwood.

 

>>Brewers Activate Thames From DL

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  Brewers first baseman Eric Thames is back with the team after being activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.  Thames had been out since April 25th with a torn ligament in his left thumb.  The Crew optioned pitcher Brandon Woodruff to Triple-A Colorado Springs to clear a roster spot.

 

>>Packers Begin Minicamp Today

(Green Bay, WI)  —  The Packers begin mandatory minicamp today (Tuesday).  The three-day camp will run through Thursday.  The preseason is less than two months away.  The Packers open exhibition play August 9th hosting the Tennessee Titans.

 

