Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

2 Packers Signings Indicative Of New Approach

(Green Bay, WI) — The signings of tight end Marcedes Lewis and tackle Byron Bell are the latest examples of the new approach for filling the roster pursued by the Green Bay Packers. Coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Brian Gutekunst consider player acquisition to be a 12-month process. Whether that is a good change is yet to be proven. In the team’s successful past, the Packers roster was usually set following the annual draft and the job facing team management was simply to trim the list of 90 players down to a 53-man roster. Signing them now will give Lewis and Bell the benefit of a full preseason training camp and the opportunity to be part of the team’s off-season activities.

Wisconsin Badgers Release Kickoff Time For 4 Games

(Madison, WI) — The kickoff time for the Wisconsin Badgers football season opener August 31st has been set for 8:00 P-M at Camp Randall Stadium. The Friday game against Western Kentucky will be broadcast on E-S-P-N. The kickoff times for that game and three others were released by the university Thursday. The Saturday, September 8th home game against New Mexico will be televised by the Big Ten Network, with kickoff at 11:00 A-M. The September 8th home game against Brigham Young will start at 2:30 P-M and the homecoming game against Illinois, will start at 11:00 A-M October 20th.

Brewers Top Prospect Promoted To Double-A Biloxi

(Milwaukee, WI) — Already pretty happy with his four-for-five, two-home run game, the Milwaukee Brewers’ top minor league prospect got even more good news Thursday night. Twenty-one-year-old second baseman Keston Hiura is being promoted to Double-A Biloxi. Hiura was hitting .316 with High-A Carolina, hitting seven homers in 206 at-bats, good for a .901 O-P-S. The five-foot-11, 190-pound infielder is progressing so rapidly, some scouts think he could be playing in the big leagues at some point next season.

WIAA Boys-Girls Track And Field Meet Runs Friday-Saturday At La Crosse

(La Crosse, WI) — The two-day W-I-A-A Boys and Girls State Track Meet brings hundreds of athletes to the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex in La Crosse today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday). This is the 123rd event for the boys. Division One athletes kick it off this morning, then Division Two and Division Three compete this afternoon. A few finals will be run before the end of the day, then there will be a full day of competition tomorrow. Senior runner Kenny Bednarek of Rice Lake is among several standout performers. He has qualified for nine events in the past and won nine medals. He will be running in the 100, 200, and 400 this weekend.