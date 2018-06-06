Sheran A, Hanson, 76, of Bruce, died Tuesday, June 5th at her home. She is survived by her husband Tom, daughter, Pam Powers of Grimes, IA., 2 grandchildren, Karlee Powers and Joe Powers, Twin brothers, Jerry Grinnell of Exland and James Grinnell of Rice Lake.

Funeral services for Sheran Hanson will be Friday, June 8th at Bruce Federated Church at 11 AM with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Hammond, WI. cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday after 5 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce and again on Friday at the church for an hour prior to the service.