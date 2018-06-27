Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-28-18

Shortly before 1 AM this (Thursday) morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office contacted Rusk County advising that they were in a pursuit heading East on Highway 8 from Cameron. According to the report, Barron County was about 2 miles from the Rusk Barron county line. All four tires have been spiked but the vehicle was still going. After a few minutes Barron County advised the vehicle was in the ditch just before 30th avenue in Barron County. They advised they have the driver in custody and that Rusk County could disregard.

Ladysmith Police just before 12 Noon Wednesday, received a report from a Rusk County deputy who was en route to training out of uniform, observed William Niles Sr. 42, walking in the 600 block of Pederson Avenue West. A City Officer located Niles and took Niles into custody on a Probation and Parole warrant. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer Wednesday afternoon met with a female subject in the lobby of the LEC. According to the report, she advised that numerous items were taken from a locked storage area at Christman’s rental apartments located on Pederson Avenue. The complainant stated that a small air compressor, a kid’s plastic chair, a shop style vacuum, battery charger, end table, and small cupboard were stolen. She stated the property was in the basement/lower level. The case is under investigation.