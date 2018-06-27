Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-27-18

Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a Rusk County Highway Truck that overturned on Fire Lane Road, Bruce. According to the report, Rusk County requested the Birchwood EMS and Exland first responders and Exland Fire Department to respond. The highway department called to inform that the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around. No other information was available.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop just after 10 PM Wednesday on County Highway V, Sheldon. Little information was available but after an investigation, the driver was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Ladysmith Police Tuesday morning at about 6:50, responded to the Diversified Crop Insurance Services and Donohue Chiropractic on a report of forced Burglary to the two businesses. No other information was available.

Tuesday afternoon at 2;30 PM, Ladysmith Police and a Rusk County deputy responded to a residence on East 8th Street South on a report from a 29 year old male that his girlfriend was chasing him with a knife. Prior to Officers arrival the male subject advised dispatch that Kayleigh R. Howard, 21, had dropped the knife and went inside the residence. Howard was located inside the residence and was arrsted. The male confirmed that Howard chased him with a steak knife. Howard was intervied and admitted to having a knife, but stated she was not chasing the subject with the knife. She stated she was only using the knife to defend herself from the male’s abusive behavior. Howard was taken to the Rusk County jail on one charge of Domestic related Disorderly Conduct.