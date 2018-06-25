Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-26-18

The umbrella will get a workout today! Up and down, up and down as showers are possible throughout the entire day. Some of the periods of rain could be heavy so you will be glad to have the rain gear ready. Early this morning at our WEAU studio we picked up about 0.25″ which fell in just about 15 minutes. Low pressure will be moving through the Midwest, tracking just to our south today. A rather strong upper trough will also be moving through, and the combination will lead to high rain chances. It won’t rain all the time, but both morning and afternoon will be fair game and many locations can expect to see anywhere between 0.25-.75″ in the rain gauge by evening. Locally higher amounts will occur in any thunderstorms but the threat of severe weather is to our south. It will remain breezy today and with all the clouds and rain chances, it will be cooler, with highs not much above 70. Dew points will also rise some, making it feel a bit muggy.

Any rain will be moving away through the evening as the low heads towards the Great Lakes and weak high pressure takes over into Wednesday. Drier weather will lead to a mix of sun and clouds through the day and temperatures should be able to return to seasonable levels, in the low 80’s.

Shortly before 2 PM Monday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s dispatch received a911 call of a trailer on fire on Highway 40 North of Bruce near the Wagon Wheel. According to the report, the Bruce Fire Department along with the Exland Fire Department, Ladysmith ambulance and Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. The trailer on fire was very close to another trailer that may catch on fire as well. A County deputy reported the trailer was fully engulfed and all occupants were out of the residence. The Red Cross was contacted for the renters of the trailer as they lost everything. The Bruce Fire Department was on the scene for about 90 minutes.

With less than a week to go in the filing period, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue is urging eligible claimants to file for their $100 per child sales tax rebate. Claims must be filed by July 2, but DOR encourages those who are eligible not to wait until the last minute. DOR estimates that roughly 670,000 households, with 1.22 million children in total, are eligible to file a claim. Sound fiscal management and a strong economy resulted in a state budget surplus of almost $400 million for the State of Wisconsin. It is a $100 rebate for sales and use tax paid on purchases made for raising a dependent child in 2017. If you have a qualified child, you’re likely eligible. A qualified child must be under age 18 on December 31, 2017, a dependent of the claimant for tax year 2017, a Wisconsin resident on Dec. 31. 2017 and a US citizen. The fastest and most convenient way to go to childtaxrebate.wi.gov where you will find more details or call 608-266-5437.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says the House will vote Wednesday on a broad Republican immigration bill. But he’s not predicting it passes.

The Wisconsin Republican told reporters Tuesday the measure contains “the seeds of consensus” among Republicans on immigration. He says those issues will be dealt with “hopefully now, but if not, later.” The bill’s defeat seems likely.

Ryan is also declining to discuss a narrower bill Republicans are considering that would focus on curbing the Trump administration’s separation of migrant families when they enter the U.S. illegally.

He says discussing that bill would “undercut” leaders’ efforts to win votes for the wider-ranging measure. It would give young immigrants a chance at citizenship, fund President Donald Trump’s border wall and require the government to keep migrant families together.