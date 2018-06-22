WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-25-18

The Rusk County Health and Human Services, Public Health Department, announced Friday that a water quality advisory has been lifted for Memorial Park Beach. Water samples collected on June 21 yielded results within acceptable standards. Normal activity may resume at Memorial Park Beach.

Trails End Youth Camp Beach in Bruce remains closed due to elevated water levels. The public will be notified when the advisory for Trails End Youth Camp Beach is lifted. All swimmers are reminded to be careful not to swallow water when swimming, and to shower off as soon as possible after leaving the water. These precautions are especially important after high rainfall events, which tend to elevate bacteria levels. Please call Rusk County Public Health at 715-532-2299 for more information.

In Rusk County news over the first weekend of Summer, Friday afternoon just after 3 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject reporting there was a female who was stranded at a location on Highway 40, Bruce. According to the call, the subject had warrants out of Chippewa, Eau Claire and Barron Counties. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene and after an investigation, a deputy was in contact with the female subject who was only wanted out of Eau Claire County. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday morning shortly after 9 AM, a Rusk County deputy and a Ladysmith Officer responded to Eastmart on Highway 8 Ladysmith for a theft complaint. According to the report, a clerk at Eastmart reported that a male subject stole a bottle of Liquor. They do have the subject on video. No other information was available.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night at about 10:20, did a welfare check at a residence on County Highway D. Sheldon. A male caller tried to call his sister but according to the report, a female who answered the phone would not let him talk to his sister. The caller advised that his sister was suicidal about 2 ½ weeks ago. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene and according to the report, the subject had been drinking. The subject would not give a PBT. Probation was contacted and they placed a hold on the female. She was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Friday morning just before 7 AM, a City Officer was dispatched to a fireworks complaint at a residence on East 2nd Street South. According to the report, upon arrival the Officer observed 3 males standing in the garage area of the residence. The Officer spoke with a male subject about lighting off fireworks at 6:30 AM and reminded him that we have an ordinance prohibiting fireworks within the City. The subject was given a verbal warning. At about 8:45 AM Saturday, the subject Phillip Gerding, 39, continued to set off fireworks all morning long disturbing the neighbors even after Police and his neighbor told him to stop. A City Officer obtained several written statements from neighbors that found the continues setting off of fireworks disturbing. A citation was issued to Gerding for fire works violation and Disorderly Conduct.

Late Friday morning, a City Officer went to an address on East 6th Street South with Probation to speak to Jeremy J. Cynor, 22. While Probation was speaking with Cynor, the Probation Officer placed Cynor on a Probation hold. He was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer and Rusk County deputies were dispatched Saturday morning shortly before 4 AM for a possible Domestic between a 29 year old female and Joseph Robert Holt, 27, at a residence on Lake Avenue East Ladysmith. According to the report, after speaking with both parties involved Holt was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Battery and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Friday afternoon, a City Officer while on patrol observed Kevin W. Ramsey, 28, walking on the sidewalk near West 2nd Street South and Corbett Avenue. The Officer made contact with Ramsey who said he had a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was confirmed and Ramsey was taken into custody and then transported to the Rusk County jail.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Wisconsin Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner are endorsing Leah Vukmir in a Republican primary for Democrat Tammy Baldwin’s U.S. Senate seat.

Vukmir, a state senator, is running against management consultant and political newcomer Kevin Nicholson in the Aug. 14 primary. Vukmir has tried to play up her conservative voting record and support for Trump, even though she did not initially endorse him.

Nicholson is running as the outsider. He brands Vukmir as a career politician.

Ryan says Vukmir is longtime friend and conservative ally who is committed to challenging the status quo. Ryan and Sensenbrenner announced their endorsement Monday on the conservative website RightWisconsin.

Gov. Scott Walker says any additional sales tax the state collects from online sales will be offset with undetermined tax reductions.

Walker commented Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court last week said states can collect sales taxes on internet sales where online retailers are based in other states. That could bring in as much as $187 million more per-year to the state.

But Walker says “one way or the other we’d want to get that back to the hardworking taxpayers.”

Walker’s Revenue Secretary Rick Chandler says his department is still studying the ruling to determine just how much additional money the state may collect, given that not everyone will pay the tax and there may be some exemptions for small sellers.

Chandler says he anticipates it being an issue for the Legislature to tackle in 2019.

(Washington, D.C.) — The Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.” The Supreme Court’s decision today (Monday) not to hear the case means that a lower court ruling against Brendan Dassey remains in place. Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he’d joined his uncle in raping and murdering photographer Teresa Halbach before burning her body in a bonfire in 2005. Dassey’s attorneys say he’s borderline intellectually disabled and was pressured into a false confession. They wanted his confession thrown out and a new trial conducted.