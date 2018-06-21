Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-22-18

Today will be a much nicer day for most of the area, though some clouds will still be found over southern counties. The storm system will continue to move out with weak high pressure stretched west to east through the Upper Midwest. The sky will be mostly sunny and winds will be light. Temperatures will return to average with highs right around 80. The nice weather is expected to carry right into this first weekend of summer as well, though a weak cold front will be dropping down from the north by later Saturday. For most, this will not have any impact as another mostly sunny day is expected. A few forecast models still show a few isolated storms popping up by later in the day, but chances will be very low. Winds will again be light on Saturday with highs in the low 80’s. On Sunday winds will switch around more to the northeast as the front slides to our south and a larger high takes hold from Canada. We should see some extra clouds to finish out the weekend, but again looking at a dry day for most places with highs around 80.

Thursday afternoon at 4 PM, according to the police log, a Ladysmith Officer assisted the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office with a disorderly conduct at a residence on Flambeau Avenue. According to deputies, Lisa A Bohlen, 52, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct for pushing a 54 year old male which caused a disturbance. No other information was available.

Ladysmith Police and a Rusk County deputy went to the Hi-Way 8 Motel on Edgewood Avenue East, Ladysmith for a bond violation. According to the report, the City Officer was in contact with Martin L. Sillman, 56. Sillman at a PBT of .11 and he has multiple Chippewa County bonds. Sillman was arrested for multiple counts of Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

A City Officer at about 6:30 PM Thursday evening, was dispatched to Walmart to respond to a complaint of someone soliciting money near their camper. According to the report, the Officer located the subjects and told them they were not welcome there for this reason. The subjects then reportedly left.

Barron (WQOW) – A Barron student accused of threatening to shoot up the school was sentenced Thursday. In March, witnesses told police Austin Banks, 17, said “I am going to shoot up the school and I could get more than 17 people.” That’s an apparent reference to the number of students killed in the recent Florida school shooting. Banks told police he was joking. Thursday, he was sentenced to 40 hours of community service. He also issued an apology to the Barron School Board.

Rep. Dana Wachs has announced he is dropping out of the race for governor.

The announcement came in a press release on Friday morning.

Wachs says, “This decision was one of the most difficult ones I’ve made in my life. To say that I am grateful for the support of my wife, Beverly Wickstrom, my children, and my campaign team is an understatement. Their support inspired me and challenged me over the last year of this campaign.”

Wachs also announced that he is endorsing fellow Democratic Candidate Tony Evers.

The decision to suspend his campaign comes two days after the latest Marquette Law School poll found him drawing 2 percent of support from likely voters in August’s primary election. Evers is seen as the front-runner with 25 percent.

Thursday, Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik dropped out of the race and also supporting Evers.

A Chetek man is charged after being connected to multiple burglaries.

35-year-old Joshua Frami was charged Thursday, June 21 in Eau Claire County with six counts, including burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, the burglaries happened in 2015 and 2016.

In January 2016, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing wood chipper from a storage building in the Town of Washington.

That February, investigators with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department recovered the item.

During an interview, Frami told authorities he exchanged the wood chipper for meth and cash.

In December 2015, deputies were called to a home in the Town of Union for a break-in where several items were missing including guns, ammunition, and electronics.

Investigators said Frami also admitted to burglarizing that home.

The OPEC oil countries agreed Friday to increase their combined production by almost 1 million barrels a day, though questions remain over some members’ ability to do so amid domestic trouble and sanctions.

After a meeting in Vienna, Emirati Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the cartel decided to fully comply with its existing production ceiling.

Because the group had been producing below that level, that effectively means an increase in production. The minister said that amounts to “a little bit less than 1 million barrels.”

How that translates into effective production increases is uncertain, as some OPEC countries cannot easily ramp up production. Iran, for example, has been hit by U.S. sanctions that hinder its energy exports. Venezuela’s production has dropped amid domestic political instability.

The price of oil jumped after the announcement, with the international benchmark, Brent, gaining $1.61 to $74.66 a barrel.

Al-Mazrouei noted that the decision “is challenging for those countries that are struggling with keeping their level of production.” However, he indicated that some countries could pick up production if others lag.