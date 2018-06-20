Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-21-18

Unofficially, summer begins Memorial Day weekend for most people. According to meteorology, the summer season begins June 1 (with the start of the three hottest months of the year). Finally, summer officially begins usually sometime around June 20-22 with the solstice. This year that happened at 5:07 AM this morning. So, welcome to summer…officially!

Last weekend certainly felt like summer with sweltering heat and tropical humidity. Thankfully we have seen a break this week and this coming weekend should be much more comfortable to spend time outdoors. There is a slight chance for some rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, especially late in the day, but most of the weekend should be dry. And, even with that threat of storms they should not be severe which is even better news after all the headaches from the weather last weekend!

We are kicking off this Thursday with scattered showers in our southern counties and a mostly cloudy sky across most of the area. Thanks to the clouds, temperatures will stay in the lower 60’s.

The first day of summer will overall be typical for this time of year. We can expect a mostly cloudy sky with rain brushing by just to our south. Low pressure will slowly move to our south through the day with the northern edge of rain between Eau Claire and La Crosse. Again at this time we look to stay dry in Eau Claire and especially to the north, with at most an isolated shower. South of Eau Claire some of this rain is more likely and it will again impact temperatures. We can expect highs in the 70’s. This system will then be moving away tonight and Friday will see a return to some sunshine as high pressure to the north takes over. Winds will be light and we look to see temperatures rise back to around 80.

A Rusk County man is facing several charges after being accused of racking up nearly $8,000 in fraudulent charges. 20 year old Zachery Wojcik of Bruce was charges Wednesday, June 20 in Eau Claire County Court with 11 counts, including identity theft. According to the criminal complaint, a man contacted the Eau Claire Police Department after he said several of his credit cards were used without his permission while he was in the hospital. The man also suspected Wojcik, who lived in his apartment, of using his social security number to apply for credit cards. Investigators say they found surveillance video of Wojcik making transactions. The complaint says Wojcik admitted to using the man’s credit cards.

Wednesday shortly after 4 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 40, Bruce. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the female driver. After an investigation, a PBT showed .16 and the female was taken into custody. The female subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Gov. Scott Walker has activated the National Guard to help with recovery efforts following destructive flooding in northern Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that portions of northern Wisconsin saw as much as a foot of rain over the weekend. Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas and Iron counties remain in a state of emergency.

A statement from the state Department of Military affairs says all state agencies have been directed to help deal with the flooding.

Flood warnings were still in effect Tuesday for portions of southeast and south-central Wisconsin. The Milwaukee area has received more than 4 inches (102 millimeters) of rain since Monday, which has overwhelmed sewer systems in the area.

La Crosse forecasters say portions of the Mississippi River may flood in the coming days because of all the rain.

States will be able to force shoppers to pay sales tax when they make online purchases under a Supreme Court decision Thursday that will leave shoppers with lighter wallets but is a big win for states.

More than 40 states had asked the high court to overrule two, decades-old Supreme Court decisions that they said cost them billions of dollars in lost revenue annually. The decisions made it more difficult for states to collect sales tax on certain online purchases.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed to overturn those decisions in a 5-4 ruling. The cases the court overturned said that if a business was shipping a customer’s purchase to a state where the business didn’t have a physical presence such as a warehouse or office, the business didn’t have to collect the state’s sales tax. Customers were generally responsible for paying the sales tax to the state themselves if they weren’t charged it, but most didn’t realize they owed it and few paid.

Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote that the previous decisions were flawed.

Which is better – being approved or being known?

With a little less than eight weeks before voters cast primary votes, many democrats in the race to become Wisconsin’s next governor are struggling with the latter, according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday.

In an interview with WEAU on Wednesday, Prof. Charles Franklin, the director of the poll, said the field has a long way to go in introducing themselves to voters.

“That’s an opportunity yet, but it’s still a challenge as well – especially with late television advertising that is the best way for voters to get to know the names and become familiar with the candidates,” he said.

State superintendent Tony Evers remains the top Democrat in the field, with 25 percent of likely voters saying they’ll vote for him in August’s primary. After that, however, it drops off. Three candidates – former chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Matt Flynn, reform activist Mike McCabe, and Madison mayor Paul Soglin – came in second place, with 7 percent each.

The front-runner was “Don’t Know” with 34 percent.

“These big fields are unusual and I think one of the problems you’re seeing right now is how hard it is for any individual candidate to break away from the pack when they’re competing with nine others,” Franklin said. “Evers has a little advantage of having been elected statewide several times before. None of the others have that advantage.

“That means that of the other nine, they’re competing to get attention, to do something that lets them stand out … and our results show that none of them have yet succeeded in really doing that.”

Wednesday’s poll also looked at potential gubernatorial matchups against incumbent Scott Walker. On the surface, McCabe squares up the best against walker – polling two percent back (44%-42%) of the two-term Republican.

“If we only had three candidates and they were all really well known on the Democratic side, you might see real distinctions between them of who’s stronger and who’s weaker,” Franklin said. “In this case, I think we’re getting a strong partisan effect and then a little bit of variation due to the candidates.”

Franklin said there will be at least one more poll released before the August primary. That’s planned for some time next month.