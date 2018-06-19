Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-20-18

During the next few days a low pressure system will be developing in the Plains while moving east along a stalled out front to our south. This is the same system which brought the heavy rainfall to the region over the weekend. The low will be accompanied by an upper trough which will also pivot to our south. Though we expect to remain dry in the Chippewa Valley, some of our southern areas could still be grazed by a bit of rain. Locally we can expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds through the day, and with enough sun we have a chance to reach back to around 80 by late afternoon. A similar day is expected on Thursday as the high will remain in the same general area, leading to a partly sunny sky and highs again around 80. This is good news for the first full day of entertainment at Country Fest in Cadott.

Tuesday afternoon at 3:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a male advising that his 2002 Red Chevy Avalanche was stolen from a location on West Flambeau Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, the complainant advised the vehicle was stolen by a female subject, Lisa Bohlen. The information was sent to the surrounding counties. At about 7:20 PM Tuesday, Rusk County received information from Chippewa County for this vehicle. Lisa Bohlen and a male subject was inside the vehicle. After an investigation, Bohlen was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. The male subject was detained for questioning.

Tuesday night at about 9:30 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received information from a male subject advising that there was water over the road on Fireside Lake Road and also that water was about to go over the bridge on County Highway D near this site. No other information on the report.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant just before 11 PM, at a residence on Pederson Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, after an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody. A Rusk County deputy transported the subject to RCMH for medical clearance. The subject was then taken to the Rusk County jail.

This (Wednesday) morning at 2:45 AM, the Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith Police responded to Kwik Trip for a fire call. According to the report, an oven had started having smoke come out of it. Upon arrival the Officer spoke with the fire department about what had happened. An employee at Kwik Trip had been working in the kitchen when one of the ovens started to smoke. The employee unplugged the oven and contacted the fire department to respond. The oven was left in the kitchen area until someone from the company can come and look at it.

The combination of very strong demand and very weak supply has resulted in a continuing drop in home sales in May, according to the most recent analysis of the existing home market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Specifically, home sales fell 5 percent in May 2018 relative to May 2017, and the median price increased 8 percent to $188,000 over the same period, which represents the third straight month where home sales have failed to increase from their levels in the previous year. Still, on a year-to-year basis, home sales are roughly the same as last year, following a solid home market during the winter months. However, the median price of homes through the first five months of 2018 is 7.3 percent higher than the January-through-May period of 2017.

I n Rusk County the median price in May was $110,850 compared to $125,000 in May of last year. Year to date the median price is $110,850 in Rusk County compared to $118,500 last year. Sales in Rusk County were 18 in May compared to 19 in May of last year, Sales year to date is 60 in Rusk County compared to 69 in 2017. The Wisconsin economy is very strong with robust job growth and record low unemployment rates,

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is sending out postcard reminders to eligible voters in the state who haven’t registered. The cards will be different than the political mailings you might be getting. They are part of the commission’s requirement to maintain voter rolls. It’s not hard to register. You can accomplish the task online, by going to your county clerk’s office, filling out the form and sending it in by snail mail, or even registering at your polling place on election day. The partisan primary election for Wisconsin will be held August 14th. The general election is on the calendar for November 6th.

Cameron (WQOW) – A unique camp is offering a space for kids, impacted by the 2017 Barron County tornado, to feel safe after dealing with disaster.

It’s been more than a year since that tornado. That’s why Living Water Church in Cameron is hosting its first “Camp Noah”.

“When disasters happen, people are often thinking about the homes that were destroyed, the property that was lost, and a lot of the energy is put on rebuilding the homes, helping the adults figure out what to do next, but really the children are very often over looked,” said Ruth Talford, a program manager with Camp Noah.

Organizers agreed the camp’s curriculum is important for these kids.

“It teaches them coping mechanisms, strategies. They learn that they’re special, that they’re unique, that they matter,” said Julie Emerson, the site coordinator of the Camp Noah in Cameron. “Basically that it’s okay to just be you, and that there’s always someone out there that will listen and help you if you need it.”

“We’re doing that through a lot of fun activities, as well as sharing stories with the children, helping them recognize how they each are special, how they have various strengths,” Talford said.

Talford also said this camp helps kids prepare for the future.

“So, when there is something bad happening, they can find a way to not be helpless, but to be hopeful and helpful in their community and in their families, and to be not scared of future disasters,” Talford said.