Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-19-18

After picking up INCHES of rain in the last day or two, scattered showers continue falling. Water levels on area rivers and streams will continue to rise, with minor to moderate flooding forecast in the coming days.

After the rain, things should improve through the day. A slight chance for a shower will remain into the afternoon, otherwise it will continue to be mostly cloudy. This will keep temperatures a bit cooler, with highs in the mid 70’s. Dew points are forecast to drop down into the 50’s and that will help make it feel more comfortable.

The remainder of the work week will bring some nicer weather. An area of high pressure will again build to our north and northeast right into this next weekend. This will lead to near seasonable temperatures and should help keep any additional rain threats to our south. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with more sunshine forecast through Thursday.

Early Monday morning at about 1:25, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that his son was driving to their house on County Highway M near Hawkins, when the vehicle hydro planed and went into the water. He advised the water was over the hood of the vehicle. According to the report, the son wasn’t injured and is at the house at this time. The caller advised that had to drive in 50-60 yards of water to get to their son. A Rusk County deputy arrived at the scene and after an investigation, the vehicle was traveling North bound on County Highway M, hit the water over the roadway and hydroplaned into the ditch. Water was up to the hood and windows on the truck. The vehicle was removed just before 1 PM Monday.

Shortly after 11 AM Monday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report, that Bass Lake Road near Berkeypile Road was washed out and a huge section of the road was gone. The Thornapple Township was called and according to a Rusk County deputy that intersection was closed.

Just before 3 PM Monday, Rusk County authorities received a report of water over the road on County Highway B just South of Walrath Road. A Rusk County deputy advised the creek has risen and is nearly to the top of the bridge. The Highway Department put up more signage but would not close it until there was approximately 6 inches of water coming over the deck of the bridge.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at about 8:45 PM Monday night on North Main Street in Bruce. According to the report, the County K-9 Unit had an alert on the Drivers side B post/door handle and passenger side B post/door handle. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. A County deputy transported 1 to the Rusk County jail for field sobriety and the passenger was released.

According to the Rusk County Police log, just after 7 AM this (Tuesday) morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising of an accidental gunshot to the arm of a subject. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. The Subject had left by private vehicle and Rusk County deputies and the ambulance were out with the subject at Highway 8 and Polack Road. A Medical helicopter was launched and rerouted to RCMH. The subject was transported to RCMH by the Ladysmith ambulance. No other information was available.

Just after 12 Noon Monday, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to Walmart about a retail theft that had occurred earlier Monday. According to the report, the manager had video footage of the suspect and gave still copies to the Officer for evidence. The suspect, Sean M. Grosskreutz, had cashed a check at Walmart while he was at the store. Contact was made with Grosskreutz Probation agent in regards to the incident. Contact with Grosskreutz was made by phone and he was asked about what occurred at Walmart. When asked about the item taken, he denied taking anything without paying for it. The Officer then informed him that we had him on camera taking the item and concealing it in his waistband. Grosskreutz then asked if he could go to Walmart and pay for the item. The Officer informed him at this time that he would be receiving a citation for retail theft and that matter would be resolved at court.

Governor Scott Walker declared a state of emergency in Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, and Iron counties.

Beginning on June 16, widespread and continuing severe thunderstorms producing torrential rain, damaging wind, and large hail caused evacuation of persons, downed trees and powerlines, mudslides, and flash flooding that damaged roads and bridges.

“The state stands at the ready to assist local governments in recovery efforts,” Governor Walker said. “I have directed all state agencies to assist and called the Wisconsin National Guard to state active duty as Major General Dunbar deems necessary. I am touring the damages this evening with Major General Dunbar. We have confidence in our communities’ ability to come together and recover.”

A man died in Sawyer County after a tree fell on his camper.

It happened in the Town of Edgewater on East Shore Drive on Lake Chetac.

Deputies say 55-year-old James Pluff from Redwood Falls, Minnesota died after storms caused a large oak tree to blow over on the camper he was in.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office said a woman and two young children were also in the camper. They all were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Ashland County (Press Release) – There’s a reported fatality from the flooding in Ashland County.

The sheriff’s office sent a statement saying Thomas Koeper, 75, of Mason, was found on Sunday morning.

According to the statement, the 911 center got a call around 6 a.m. on Sunday about a pickup in the ditch at County Trunk E, just south of County Trunk C in the Township of White River.

The entire roadway was flooded at the time, according to the statement.

Deputies found the truck in the water on the north side of the road with the driver side door open. Water in the ditch was 6-8 feet deep.

Volunteers from the Marengo Fire Department and the sheriff’s office found Koeper about 60 feet from the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation