Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-18-18

Heavy rains have caused flooding and flash floods in northwestern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says the area has received 7-12” of rain.

The counties with the most damage includes Douglas, Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Iron and Sawyer Counties.

Douglas County has declared a state of emergency. Numerous roads in the impacted counties, including sections of U.S. Highways 2, 35, 53, 63 and 137 are closed due to flooding.

Law enforcement agencies are advising no travel. They are reminding motorist that driving through water is dangerous and is putting first responders at risk.

Both Douglas and Bayfield counties are encouraging residents and businesses impacted by flooding to call 2-1-1 to report flood damage.

Sawyer county and Lac Courte Oreilles Nation have reported several homes damaged by fallen trees as a result of the storms.

Several rivers including the Nemadji and Brule Rivers are running high and are flooding.

Douglas County forestry trail system is shut down until inspections and repairs are completed due to water damage.

Weather was a top story this weekend in Rusk County and Northwest Wisconsin. Rusk County was under a Tornado Watch Sunday afternoon and evening. At 6:20 PM Sunday Rusk County was under a Thunderstorm warning which included the locations of Weyerhaeuser, Bruce and Ladysmith. High water was reported at the intersection of Highway 40 and Highway 8 by Express Mart in Bruce. Other storm damage reported was a power line down across the road at the intersection of Townline Road and Flohr Road in the township of Grant.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 7:15 PM Sunday advising the wall on one side of a house on Port Arthur Road has collapsed. According to the report, two subjects were inside and no one was reported injured. The Red Cross was contacted for the family.

Water was reported Sunday evening over the roadway at old 14 and Rocky Ridge Road and about 4 miles North of Hawkins on County Highway M near Cranberry Road. At 9:15 PM Sunday night, it was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that Quarry road was washed out and County Highway X North on the North side was washing out. The Flamabeau Town chairman at 9:40 PM Sunday advised Round Meadow Road about ½ mile North of cut off Road was closed and not passable.

This (Monday) morning at about 4:30, the intersection of County Highway I and Fedyn Road was completely waterlogged.

Just after 5 AM this (Monday) morning, a male subject near the Tee-Away Golf and Supper club, called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office to report that his pontoon, lift and dock that were all tied together was floating down the Flambeau river due to the rising water. According to the report, the property was identified and was moving downstream by the Memorial park. All was headed toward the dam and the Ladysmith Fire Department was called for assistance retrieving the property. The property got hung up by the mural near the Gerard Hotel. The pontoon was tied up at the dock area at Memorial Park.

At about 7:30 AM this (Monday) morning, Homestead Road North of the intersection of Little Jump Road and Homestead Road. The roadway was washed out.

In other news over the weekend in Rusk County, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday night at about 7:45, stating that a male subject was intoxicated and took off at a high rate of speed. According to the report, the subject stated that he should kill them all. The caller stated the subject does not have any weapons. Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith police tried to locate the subject. The caller advised the subject switched license plates and was heading to La Crosse. The subject has a Probation and Parole warrant. Saturday morning at about 4:45 AM the subject was arrested in La Crosse.

Saturday morning at about 3:40, a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at an address on Corbett Avenue East, Ladysmith. According to the report, the deputy was in contact with the female subject and was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Domestic Violence complaint late Saturday afternoon,at a residence on County Highway G. After an investigation. Two subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday morning shortly before 10 AM, a male subject walked into the LEC reporting that someone took a car battery out of his hatch back on East 9th Street South Ladysmith. The battery was an Everstart and it was not very old. No other information was available.

Just after 9 AM Sunday morning, Ladysmith Police assisted Rusk County at RCMH with a male subject, James G. Kern, 51, who was in custody on OWI charges. They assisted with the legal blood draw at the hospital after obtaining a warrant. Upon arrival Kern cooperated and the blood draw was completed without incident.