Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-15-18

Heat, humidity and storm chances will continue to build today and through the weekend. We are in for a hot, humid and (at times) wet day with additional showers and storms late this afternoon and into tonight. Afternoon highs today will rise into the upper 80s and the humidity will make it feel tropical.

An upper level ridge is building across the north-central states while southerly flow will pull moisture and heat northward into the state. A large front is developing in the Plains and this system will gradually move east, aligning itself with a low in Canada. The front will remain draped across Minnesota and sag to the southwest. Showers and thunderstorms will develop near and north of this system and some of this activity will be very close to our area at times through this Father’s Day weekend. Occasionally a few of these will impact some of us, but the majority of the next few days look to remain dry. Overall, we’ll feel the effects of a hot and humid airmass and high temperatures will be dependent on sunshine.

Wednesday afternoon shortly before 1 PM, Chippewa County advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that they had a report of a stolen vehicle that was heading West bound on 295th Avenue towards highway 27 and was being chased by the actual vehicle owner. According to the report, the owner of the vehicle last had a visual on the suspect on 295th avenue at highway 27 unknown if the vehicle went North or South from that point. The vehicle of interest is a White colored GMC Pickup truck with a Yellow light on top. No other information was available.

Just before 4 PM Wednesday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male subject reporting a gas drive off from the Northwoods Convenience Store in Hawkins. The total was for $30.37. The vehicle was a 4 door smaller car silver in color. No other information was reported.

Thursday at 5 PM, a City Officer was informed by residents of an address on East 6th Street North that Guy W. Hoyt, 62, was there and they couldn’t get him to leave. According to the report, the Officer was aware of an outstanding warrant for Hoyt and responded and arrested him after confirmation. Hoyt was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Governor Scott Walker announced the state is adding roughly $39 billion to fund another 70 bridge projects. In our area, 27 additional projects will be funded, for a total of 48 million. 4 bridge projects will be funded in Rusk County, The Skinner Creek Bride near Hawkins, the Jump River Bridge near Conrath, the Middle Fork Main Creek Bridge near Glen Flora and the Little Jump River Bridge near Sheldon. This is in-kind funding, which means the state provides funds to replace the structure, but any additional work will need to be funded by local communities.

(CNN) – A salmonella outbreak that affected 73 people in 31 states has been linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

The Kellogg Company said Thursday it was voluntarily recalling 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce packages of the cereal with a “best if used by” date from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019, according to a statement.

The illnesses from the outbreak started from March 3 to May 28, the CDC said. The CDC said 24 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, the CDC said. Most of the outbreaks occurred in California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, the CDC said.

Based on epidemiological evidence, Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal is likely the source of the outbreak, the CDC said. The agency said 30 of the 39 people interviewed about the foods they ate in the week before they grew ill reported eating cold cereal, and 14 people specifically reported eating Kellogg’s Honey Smacks.

President Donald Trump said Friday he would not sign a “moderate” immigration bill being finalized by House Republicans, igniting confusion on Capitol Hill over a GOP bill that Trump’s allies believed had his support.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said that Trump backs the emerging immigration compromise between the party’s battling conservative and moderate wings. GOP aides said Trump’s remark caught party leaders off-guard, and White House officials did not immediately respond to requests to clarify the president’s comment.

Republicans leaders plan campaign-season votes next week on the middle-ground bill and a hard-right alternative. Both bills contain stringent security provisions and money to build Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico, but only the compromise measure gives young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children a chance to ultimately become citizens.

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker today approved substantial positive changes to the Wisconsin Shares child care subsidy program by putting an additional $10 million annually in the pockets of low-income families who need affordable child care to support employment.

The targeted rate changes will assist parents in three significant ways:

Raise the subsidy rate by 5 percent for infants (ages 0-2) and for young children (ages 2-4) to help parents afford care during their children’s early years, which are often the most expensive for parents and providers.

Establish a statewide minimum subsidy rate of $5/hour for infant care in licensed providers, making child care more affordable for young families, especially in rural areas.

Reduce the penalty imposed on parents who choose a 2-Star provider, putting an estimated additional $2 million in the pockets of parents for whom a 2-Star provider is the best choice or their only local option.

“For Wisconsin to continue to thrive, we need to continue to remove barriers to work,” said Governor Walker. “Ensuring that parents have access to affordable, quality child care empowers them to remain in the workforce and helps our children get the early education they need to be successful in school.