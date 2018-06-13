Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Milwaukee Brewers Open Home Series Against Phillies

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers will try to continue the momentum established by taking two-out-of-three from the Chicago Cubs this week. That series victory turned around a stretch of seven Brewer losses in 11 games. Milwaukee currently leads the N-L Central Division by a game-and-a-half over the Cubs and four games over St. Louis. Despite all the doubts about the Brewers pitching staff coming into the season, only Chicago and Washington have given up fewer runs in the National League. Philadelphia is in third place in the N-L Eastern Division, trailing Atlanta by four games. Brent Suter looks for his seventh win in tonight’s start. He’ll be opposed by Philly Jake Arrieta.

>>McCarthy: Calls Packers Off-Season “One Of Our Better Ones”

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says the work put in during this year’s off-season program has been some of the best he’s ever seen from his players. The process started in April when players returned after three months of rest. McCarthy says some things were moved around to get more team reps and that improved the quality of the work. He says he and his staff have spent the last four weeks getting ready for the start of summer training camp July 25th. Until then, the players are back on their own.

>>UW-Marquette Meet In New Milwaukee Arena December 8th

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Wisconsin Badgers will play for the first time at the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in December. The last time the in-state rivals met, the Badgers took a 93-84 decision at the B-M-O Harris Bradley Center in 2016. The Eagles won last year at the Kohl Center, 82-63, in the 124th contest between the two. The Badgers have won 67 of those games. Marquette plays its first game in the new arena November 6th against Maryland-Baltimore County.

>>Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games This Weekend

(Wisconsin Dells, WI) — About 200 of the state’s top high school senior basketball players will take the court this weekend for the annual Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games. All of the action will be at the JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, starting today (Friday). Five girls games will be played today and five boys games tomorrow. On both days, the Division 5 North versus South contest will start at 9:00 A-M. The last game in Division 1 will tip-off at 4:00 P-M. Proceeds go to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund.