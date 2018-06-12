Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-13-18

The next few days will be quiet and we will see a return to some sunshine. An area of high pressure will slide in from the west, bringing not only the sunshine but also more comfortable conditions. Dew points will be quite a bit lower and the dry air will be a refreshing change from the stickiness Tuesday. Highs will again be very seasonable, in the upper 70’s. The high will be moving to our east into Thursday, and though we should still remain dry, return flow to our west could lead to a few showers and storms in Minnesota. These currently look to remain just to our west, but we could at least see some of the clouds from the storms during part of the day. Winds will be more from the south with highs again around 80.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – The man charged with murder in Rusk County made his first court appearance in Chippewa County Tuesday. Preston Kraft is accused of pointing a gun in the air and firing it, while threatening to kill Robert Pettit at a home in the Chippewa County town of Ruby. Twenty-one days later, Kraft allegedly shot and killed Pettit at a home near Conrath. Kraft was in Chippewa County Court Tuesday on charges of endangering safety, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Prosecutors asked that bond be set, given the seriousness of the charges. The judge set bond at $2,000, even though Kraft is already being held on a $250,000 cash bond in Rusk County. He’ll return to Rusk County Court in August, and Chippewa County Court in September.

Tuesday afternoon at about 3;25, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a small grass fire on the South West corner of the intersection of Boot Lake Road and Sawdust Road. The Bruce Fire Department and the DNR responded to the call. The DNR was at the scene for about 30 minutes.

Probation and Parole Tuesday afternoon requested a Rusk County deputy to take a male subject into custody and transport to the Rusk County jail. According to the report, a City Officer was requested by Rusk County to assist with taking Kirk C. Kenyon, 51, into custody at the Probation and Parole Office on Highway 27. Kenyon was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.