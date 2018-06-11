Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-12-18

A cold front will remain in the area leading to additional spotty showers through at least early afternoon. A mostly cloudy sky is expected for most of the day. Winds will become more westerly as the front passes, with highs in the upper 70’s. Dry weather will return at night and into Wednesday with some sunshine and highs again close to 80.

Later this week the next front will be sliding into the Plains and slowly moving east. In the upper levels of the atmosphere we will see a ridge develop in the north-central U.S., leading to higher heat. Southerly flow will also return, with rising dew points likely by Friday. This system should still be far enough west on Thursday to bring one more dry day to the area. There may be a few storm clusters in Minnesota that work closer to the area and these could bring a few extra clouds. Otherwise temperatures look to again be around 80.

Monday morning at about 7:20, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that he ran into a ditch, took out a mailbox and guide wire and is back on the road at Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. A Rusk County deputy, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, after an investigation, the driver advised that he was swatting a mosquito from his face and he went off the left side of the roadway and entered into the ditch. The mailbox at the location was damaged and the driver went over the driveway and damaged multiple guide lines from the power pole. The driver was able to get the vehicle out of the ditch but was disabled due to the damage. The driver will contact the owners of the mailbox, the township of Grant and Excel Energy to pay for the damage. The driver was warned for failure to keep vehicle under control and inattentive driving.

At about 8 PM Monday evening, a female reported to Rusk County authorities damage to her property including broken windows and a door at a location West Railroad Avenue, Bruce. The complainant believes the damage occurred between Noon and 7 PM Monday. According to the report, other buildings in Bruce may also be damaged at unknown locations.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at about 1:35 AM this (Tuesday) morning on Highway 8 near Bruce. According to the report, the K-9 Unit was requested to check the vehicle. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for Baby Luke and the K-9 had a positive alert. The subject was taken to the Rusk County jail.

Monday afternoon just after 3 PM, a female subject reported to Ladysmith Police that between 8-8:30 PM on June 7th, she was at the Ladysmith Walmart parked on the South side of the garden center. The complainant reported that when she checked her purse on June 8, she was missing a wallet. She believed that someone may have entered her vehicle and taken the wallet. The store manager reviewed video surveillance and determined that there was no footage available. The City Officer contacted the female and advised her to contact her credit card companies of the lost cards.

Just after 10 PM Monday night, a male advised Ladysmith Police that a subject in a Green Dodge Ram just hit the front of his vehicle at McDonalds. According to the report, while on the phone to Police, the vehicle left heading East on Highway 8. No other information was available.

On Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 4:24 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s

Department received a 911 call of a semi vs van traffic crash on Hwy 8

west of 12th Street.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department along with the Gold Cross

Ambulance, Barron Fire, Barron County First Responders and Life Link

Helicopter responded to the scene.

Initial investigation shows a van traveling west on Hwy 8 crossed the

center line and struck a semi head-on that was traveling east on Hwy

8. The driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene. The

driver of semi was transported to Mayo Hospital with non-life

threatening injuries. The names of the individuals are being withheld

until proper family notification is made.

Hwy 8 was closed for 5 ½ hours for reconstruction and removal of the

vehicles with the assistance of the Barron County Hwy Department

and the Barron Police Department.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State

Patrol and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Despite warnings, some people in our area are still falling victim to internet and phone scams.

The most recent scam Eau Claire police want you to know about is people calling and asking for specific gift cards, and they want you to send those card numbers over the phone.

Detective Cory Streeter told News 18 this specific scam started as a pop-up on people’s computers asking them to purchase anti-virus software. They would then get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Better Business Bureau, telling the person they were a victim of a scam, so they would be getting a refund. The victim would then get another call, saying they got too much of a refund, so they needed to purchase an iTunes gift card and give the information from that card to the caller.

So, as you can imagine, the scammers went through layers of work to get money from people, which Detective Streeter said, in some cases, cost people more than $1,000.

“Any time you’re getting a phone call, or receive and email, or even a pop-up on your computer saying that you’re at risk and that you need to pay something, or something that’s too good to be true, often times it is too good to be true,” said Detective Streeter.

Streeter said the best way to avoid these scams is to be diligent and skeptical of calls or emails, even asking a friend about legitimacy could save you a lot of time and money. Detective Streeter also said you can always report to police if you think you’ve been victim of a scam.