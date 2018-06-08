WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-11-18

What a start to summer vacation for many area school children! Overall this week will offer up some chances to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather. Today will be a great one for kite flying, tomorrow and Wednesday should be nice to spend an afternoon at the pool, and by late this week some opportunities to stay in the air conditioning and catch a movie or read a good book! Definitely something for everyone in the upcoming week forecast!

High pressure has been nearly stationary up to our northeast but that will finally start to move away as the next front slides from the Plains into Minnesota today. The approach of this system will be slow meaning most of us can expect dry weather now through most, if not all of the day. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds and it will continue to be quite breezy with southeast winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Though a shower or storm is possible by evening especially in our southern counties, chances are it will remain dry. Highs will be around 80. As the front arrives here, scattered showers and storms are forecast to move through tonight, bringing our best chance at some rain. A few storms with heavier rain are possible, but the timing will not favor a severe threat. Lows will be in the lower 60’s.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday afternoon at about 2:20, a Rusk County deputy was in contact with a male subject at a residence on West Flambeau Avenue, Ladysmith, who is wanted out of Eau Claire County. After an investigation, the warrant was valid and the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Late Friday afternoon at about 5:30, a female subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into her camper trailer located on County Highway D. Conrath. According to the report, the entrance door was damaged and the only thing missing so far was just the food out of the fridge. No other information was available.

A Theft complaint was reported at about 11:20 Friday night to Rusk County authorities. A male subject advised that he had his fire department issued radio stolen from his truck sometime Friday. The theft was from the Bruce Fire Protection District.

Saturday night at about 9:40 PM, a female subject walked into the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office advising that her son went to a friends house Friday night after work and didn’t show up for work Saturday night. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office pinged his phone. After an investigation, Verizon advised a hit off the tower at Elm Road North. Rusk County deputies advised they were about 100 yards from the first ping but no one was there. According to the report, the mother was in the lobby talking to the subject on the phone. Rusk County checked a possible location on Girod Road. A county deputy had a subject in custody for OWI. No other information was available.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:45 PM Sunday, received an accident report. Rusk County Memorial Hospital ER advised a male subject was brought in from an ATV accident with injuries. The accident reportedly occurred at a location on Cloverland Road, Conrath. No other information was reported.

Authorities have recovered the body of a 20-year-old man from the St. Croix River.

A citizen reported hearing calls for help coming from the river at Lions Park in St. Croix Falls Saturday. Emergency responders found the man’s body several hours later about 20 to 30 feet from shore.

Police say the death is an accidental drowning.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is set to determine whether nine candidates deserve a spot on this fall’s ballots.

Challengers filed complaints against the candidates alleging they didn’t turn in enough valid nomination signatures to get their name on the ballot. The candidates include two Republican legislative hopefuls, three Democratic legislative hopefuls, Democratic gubernatorial candidates Dana Wachs and Andy Gronik, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson and GOP congressional candidate Timothy Rogers.

Commission staffers are recommending the panel declare that Wachs has 2,252 valid signatures and Gronik has 3,602 valid signatures, more than enough for each of them to get on the ballot.

Staff is also recommending the commission declare Nicholson has 3,906 valid signatures, 1,906 more than he needs, and Rogers has 1,033, enough to get on the ballot.