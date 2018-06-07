Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-8-18

We have a good chance to see rain, and most likely this morning. A few clusters of showers and storms are expected to slide east out of Minnesota and through parts of our area through the day. Confidence is not very high on coverage and intensity, but whatever may come through should be mostly moving out by early afternoon. We will just have to wait and see if any additional showers pop up, but much of the rest of the day could end up dry as a bit of sunshine also tries to make a return. Highs will be in the mid 70’s. The weather should then remain mostly dry into tonight and into the weekend.

A large high pressure system is forecast to remain situated up to our northeast over Canada through the weekend. This will keep a dry easterly flow coming into the state, while an active front will remain draped to our south. Overall it appears the combination of the high and that easterly flow will win out, leading to dry weather. There is still just a slight chance of a stray shower Saturday, otherwise the day will be partly sunny. A similar day is forecast on Sunday, so it will be a nice weekend for all of our area activities and events. Highs both days will be seasonable, in the upper 70’s, while Saturday will also be a bit more humid.

Thursday afternoon shortly before 1:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office did a welfare check at a residence on County Highway D. Sheldon. According to the report, a female requested Rusk County deputies check on her mom as she received messages from her earlier this morning that she needed help and needed to be in lockup. The female advised that she doesn’t believe there are any weapons as she is not allowed to have any. Rusk County dispatch made contact with the subject who advised she did not make the comment in regards to self harm, but made the comments in regards if her ex gets out of jail he will come and harm her. Rusk County deputies arrived at the scene and after an investigation, advised they will be taken into custody one uncooperative female. The female was transported to the LEC.

Just before 7 AM this (Friday) morning, Ladysmith Police received a criminal damage to property complaint. A female advised that someone tried breaking into her house located on East 9th Street South Thursday night. The complainant advised she didn’t here anything but the back door was secure and the lock was broken off the screen door and her back gate to her yard was opened. No other information was available.

Trempealeau County (WQOW) – Authorities are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous after breaking into a cabin in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathon Pogreba, 43, is also wanted after a domestic situation involving a gun in Waukesha County.

On June 7, Trempealeau County police received a report that a cabin had been broken into in the town of Preston, southeast of Blair. Police believe it was Pogreba who broke into the cabin, and they believe he quickly left Trempealeau County.

Pogreba is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said he is approximately 6 foot tall and 210 pounds. He may be driving a white 2015 BMW 328XI, 4-door sedan with WI registration plates of 128 YCW that he allegedly stole in Waukesha County.

If you see the vehicle, or someone who looks like Pogreba, you are asked to call 911.

Bloomer (WQOW) – Bloomer police are investigating after rims were stolen off vehicles overnight at Southworth Chevrolet.

The dealership is located in the former Bloomer Ford building just off of Highway 53 and Highway 40 in Bloomer.

According to Southworth Chevrolet, 24 premium rims were stolen from Chevy Silverados, Chevy Suburbans, Chevy Tahoes, a GMC Yukon XL and a Redline Edition Chevy Silverado.

Bloomer Police Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer said there are no suspects in the theft at this time.

Owner Grant Southworth told News 18 the stolen rims and wheels are valued at around $30,000.

Southworth is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Bloomer police at 715-568-5924.

A Fall Creek man is charged after driving under the influence and causing a crash.

42-year-old Justin House was charged Thursday, June 7 in Eau Claire County court with OWI causing injury second offense and OWI third offense.

It happened may 4th at the intersection of Prill Road and House Road in the Town of Washington.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told deputies house rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped and waiting to turn. The impact caused that vehicle to hit another vehicle.

House told deputies he was looking at some of his work stuff just before the crash happened and didn’t have time to stop.

A deputy said House failed a variety of field sobriety tests.

One person suffered a concussion in the crash.