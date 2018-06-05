Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-6-18

In a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on June 6th at about 12:46 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a residence that was fully engulfed with fire and there may still be someone inside. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Ladysmith Fire Department, Bruce Fire Department, Hawkins Fire Department, three Rusk County ambulances and the Department of Criminal Investigations responded to the scene to find the residence a complete loss. An investigation into the fire is continuing at this time.

Other information from the Rusk County and Ladysmith Police logs indicate the fire was reportedly on Flambeau Point Road. At about 1:30 AM this (Wednesday) morning, during the fire that occurred at the residence located on Flambeau Point Road, a City Officer observed a male sitting outside the Tee-Away Golf Course. According to the Police log, the City Officer turned the squad around and the male waived the Officer down and pulled into the parking lot to speak with him. The male subject told the City Officer that he was the homeowner of the property that was on fire. The Officer took the male to RCMH since his wife and 2 daughters were being transported their for treatment. The Red Cross was notified and responded to the hospital. No other information was available at this time.

Wednesday afternoon at about 1:10, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received information about a Domestic Violence complaint. From the County Police log, the suspect in the case was brought to jail by Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and is currently in the Rusk County jail on a Probation Hold for this incident. The incident allegedly occurred on June 1st.

RUSK COUNTY, (WEAU) – Bond has been set for the man charged with homicide in Rusk County last month. Preston Kraft, 31, had his initial appearance in Rusk County court Tuesday where the court ordered that he be held on a $250,000 cash bond. Kraft was captured after a five-day search. The search began May 18th after 53 year old Robert Pettit was found shot in the head in his driveway on South Blueberry Road in the Township of Willard near Conrath. Deputies are investigating a motive for the shooting, but say Kraft and Pettit were acquaintances. Kraft’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 7th.

On Monday June 4, 2018 at 8:07 PM, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a one vehicle accident at County Rd MM and Copper Dr in the Town of Jump River, Taylor County. Taylor County deputies along with Jump River first responders, Jump River fire department, Gilman Ambulance and Medvac were dispatched. It was also reported that the vehicle had caught on fire and was burning. Upon deputies arrival they found the driver to be 49 year old William J. Juneau of Gilman Wi. and the front seat passenger 51 year old Sandra J. Haff of Thorp Wi. deceased at the scene and a third back seat passenger 28 year old Tyler D. Flores of Kenosha Wi. had been pulled from the vehicle and air lifted to Aspirus Wausau where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Investigation into the accident indicates the vehicle had been driven by William Juneau and was traveling North bound on County Rd MM. According to an eye witness Juneau was traveling at a high rate of speed estimated at 70 to 80 miles per hour as they approached a near 90 degree curve on County Rd MM. The vehicle driven by Juneau continued north bound off of County Rd MM onto Copper Dr. which is a gravel road that continues north off the 90 degree curve. Once on Copper Dr Juneau lost control on the gravel surface and went off the roadway striking a large piece of logging equipment that had been parked off the roadway. Driver William J. Juneau and front seat passenger Sandra J. Haff lost their lives upon impact. Back seat passenger Tyler D. Flores was airlifted to Aspirus Wausau where he was later pronounced dead. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

Record exports shaved the U.S. trade deficit in April for the second straight month. But so far this year, the deficit is up 11.5 percent from a year ago despite President Donald Trump’s vow to close the gap through new tariffs on imports and renegotiated trade deals.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the trade deficit dropped to $46.2 billion in April, down from $47.2 billion in March and lowest since September. Exports edged up 0.3 percent to a record $211.2 billion; imports dipped 0.2 percent to $257.4 billion.

The United States ran a $68.3 billion deficit in the trade of goods. That was partly offset by a $22.1 billion surplus in trade of services such as tourism and banking.

The trade deficit in goods with China widened 8.1 percent to $28 billion in April; the monthly gap with Mexico narrowed 29.8 percent to $5.7 billion.

Trump campaigned on a promise to bring down the U.S. trade deficit — the difference between what America sells foreign countries and what it buys from them.

Families of fallen soldiers and dwindling numbers of veterans of the D-Day invasion gathered on the Normandy shore Wednesday to mark 74 years since the massive military operation that helped change the course of World War II.

Photo: Robert F. Sargent / U.S. Coast Guard

Powerful gusts of wind blew through a heavy mist as relatives and others paid respects at the American military cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer, above the sandy expanse known as Omaha Beach.

Ceremonies have been held this week at memorial sites along the cliffs and sandy expanse where Allied forces landed in Nazi-occupied France.

Thousands of U.S., British, Canadian and French troops launched a combined naval, air and land assault as dawn was breaking on June 6, 1944. The invasion weakened the Nazis’ hold on Western Europe after they suffered a punishing defeat in Stalingrad in the east.

American tourists and Dutch military history enthusiasts were among those visiting the memorial sites Wednesday, mingling with families of victims of the Battle of Normandy buried in cemeteries sprinkled around the region.