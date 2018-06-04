Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-5-18

Typical is not a word we have used much lately as April was well below average in terms of temperatures and well above normal with snowfall. May made up for it with a taste of very summer-like weather and well above normal temperatures. I keep hearing people say, “it is like we completely skipped spring! We still had winter in April and went right to summer in May!” That is a fair assessment, but it does look like we are settling in to a closer to normal pattern for the rest of the week. Temperatures will still be warmer than normal, but within a few degrees.

Today will be a great one to spend outdoors if you can! The pollen count is still in the moderate category with tree pollen being the main irritants so plan accordingly if you are sensitive. The nice weather today is all thanks to a large high pressure system up to our north in Canada. This will funnel cooler, dry air down from the north, making for some great outdoor conditions. It will be sunny with light winds from the east and afternoon highs will be in very seasonable, in the 70’s. We start tonight off clear, but some clouds may return late as we watch for the possibility of scattered storms to approach from the west. A cold front will be sliding into Minnesota and closer to the area Wednesday, bringing an increasing chance for at least scattered rain and thunderstorms. Placement of storms remains iffy, but chances will be around in the morning and afternoon/evening, though much of the day will be dry. Conditions could favor a few strong to severe storms with heavy rain, large hail and strong winds all possible especially in our western counties. Storm chances may continue into at least part of the night before the front slides through and drier air returns going into Thursday.

Monday morning at 8:35, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a two vehicle accident on Highway 8 and Rocky Ridge Road East of Ladysmith. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Police, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, a lead vehicle was attempting to turn South on Rocky Ridge road when a second vehicle rear ended the lead vehicle. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and had to be towed. Both operators will be cited for traffic offenses.

The Eau Claire Police Department say officers are dealing with a situation on the 300-block of Water Street. They have asked residents to avoid the area until further notice. An armored response vehicle is on scene along with the SWAT team and multiple other agencies.

Police have deployed CS gas to try and get the suspect to come out of the BMO Harris building peacefully.

Eau Claire Police Lieutenant Derek Thomas says officers responded to a burglar alarm around 6:30 this morning. When officers arrived the male suspect was uncooperative with officers.

The tactical response team is using CS gas to coax the suspect out of the building.

Police say they a small fire was started inside the building and has since been put out. There are believed to be firearms inside the building.

Lieutenant Derek Thomas of the Eau Claire Police Department says,

“Once they got on scene they made entry into the business to secure the business and make sure everything was OK. They were met with some resistance inside the business from an individual so they backed out and then started a perimeter. There could be multiple people but we believe there’s only one person at this time.”

Columbia County’s district attorney says she expects to file felony charges soon against the driver of a semi that struck a school bus and injured at least 20 people, including five critically.

DA Jane Kohlwey says the 42-year-old driver from Indianapolis had opioids and a tranquilizer in his system when he was arrested following the crash on Interstate 39/90/94 near DeForest on May 23.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the semi struck the bus on the side of the interstate where it had pulled over due to mechanical issues. The State Journal reports Kohlwey says she expects to file charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and reckless endangerment.

The bus was carrying about 30 people from Hope Christian School in Milwaukee.