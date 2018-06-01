WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-4-18

Going into this first full week of June we will see some quick improvements. Monday will be a much nicer day with plenty of sunshine returning. Some clouds look to mix in for the afternoon as a weak front slips down from the north and this may fire off a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and early evening, but much of the day looks dry and the rain chances will be very isolated. Breezes will again increase from the west and northwest, though lighter than what we saw on Sunday. It will warm nicely as temperatures climb back to just above average. Highs will be in the upper 70’s. The front pushes south and could bring an additional stray shower to areas mainly to the south tonight, with a partly cloudy sky remaining for most of us. High pressure to the north then takes hold on Tuesday with dry air and a bright, sunny sky. It will be another nice day with lighter winds and highs again in the upper 70’s.

In Rusk County news the first weekend of June, Friday afternoon at about 1:25, according to the police log, Rusk County deputies responded to a location on Highway 27, Ladysmith. After an investigation, a County deputy advised that one female was in custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. Also a County deputy had one male in custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. No other information was available.

A short time later, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a male subject advising his truck was on fire on the side of the road on Highway 8 near Hawkins. A Rusk County deputy and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene a couple miles West of Hawkins. A wrecker was called to the scene to remove the vehicle.

Friday night at about 9:30, Rusk County received a 911 call from a female advising of a motorcycle accident on Highway 8 near Polack Road West of Ladysmith. According to the report, the subject was thrown and reportedly had head and abdominal injuries. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce ambulance and Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. An Air Helicopter ambulance was also requested.

Highway 8 was closed a few minutes before 10 PM when the chopper was on the ground. The driver was transported by air ambulance and Highway was reopened at about 10:16. No other information was available.

Ladysmith Police at 9:40 PM Friday, received a call from a male subject requesting an Officer at a residence on Corbett Avenue Ladysmith. According to the report, Mathew L. Deridder was at the residence. A City Officer requested an ambulance for an intoxicated subject that was not moving. An Officer advised he would be riding with the ambulance to RCMH as the subject was combative. Matthew Deridder was arrested for Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday night at about 8:50. a Rusk County deputy was assisting a motorist on County Highway G, Ladysmith. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on a subject. After an investigation the subject was taken into custody. The subject refused a blood draw. The County deputy requested City Police respond to RCMH to assist with an uncooperative person who was mentioning being combative during a legal blood draw. The subject, Joseph A. Caraballo eventually complied with the blood draw without incident. He was taken to the Rusk County jail.

Ladysmith Police Sunday morning at 1:15, went to a location on West 4th Street North to attempt to locate Steven R. Baker Jr. for a Probation Warrant. A City Officer met with a female who advised that Baker was in the basement of her residence. The Officer made contact with Baker who was sleeping in the basement. Baker was escorted to the squad car and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Governor Scott Walker announced last month that 252 school districts in Wisconsin were awarded $7.8 million in Technology for Education Achievement Information Technology Infrastructure grants. We are pleased to announce 252 school districts across the state will receive grants to increase and improve technology in their classrooms, Gov. Walker said. School districts in our area receiving awards were Ladysmith, $31,360, Flambeau $28,622, Bruce $29,750, Lake Holcombe $30,000, Cornell $30,000, Winter $30,000, Chetek/Wey $42,720, and Birchwood $27,000. Since taking office, Governor Walker has made rural access to broadband a priority.