Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-1-18

Shortly before 9 AM Thursday, an investigator from Pierce County requested assistance in locating a stolen vehicle with MN dealer plates. The investigator advised that the occupants of this vehicle are the attempted homicide suspects from Dunn County. Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith Police assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate attempted Homicide suspects from Dunn County. Pierce County had gotten into a high speed chase with the suspect vehicle on May 30th and the suspect vehicle got away. Pierce County received information the suspects may be in the Ladysmith area near McDonalds. Suspects were last seen driving a Red Volkswagon Jetta with MN. Dealer plates. Authorities attempted to locate suspects in Western Rusk County. Rice Lake Police located the suspect vehicle and a chase occurred. The male and female suspects were taken into custody in Rice Lake.

On Thursday May 31, 2018 at 9:57am a Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a suspect vehicle near the Dollar General in Rice Lake that was wanted for the high speed chase with 2 suspects from a shooting in Dunn Co. A female exited the vehicle and entered the store and the male stayed in the car.

A perimeter was being set up when the male took off in the car and a chase ensued on Sawyer St in Rice Lake out into the county. The chase went about 1.5 miles out of the city when the driver turned around and came back into the city. The vehicle came to a stop back in the Dollar General parking lot where the male was taken into custody. The female had exited the store also and was taken into custody.

The male was identified as Shawn Goplen from Red Wing, MN and the female was identified as Kari Blank from Ellsworth, WI. Both were wanted by Dunn County.

Both subjects were transported to the Dunn County Jail. The Barron County Emergency Response Team was activated and responded to assist along with the Rice Lake and Cameron Police Departments.

Thursday morning at about 8:40, a male subject reported that Wednesday when he was at his hunting cabin at an address on Highway 8, Rice Lake. According to the report, the complainant noticed that someone broke in. He advised that there were large dents in the door and the dead bolt was locked. He advised that he doesn’t believe anything was taken but the cabin was trashed. No other information was available.

(Town of Cleveland, WI) — Minnesota-based Four Mile Farms has notified Chippewa County officials it is no longer planning to locate a major hog farm near Cornell. Several people living in the area had spoken out against the plans announced in April. The breeding sow farm in the northern part of the county would have included an estimated 65-hundred pigs. Opponents were worried about odor, possible water contamination and the effect on the public health. The company didn’t give a reason for its decision to end its project.

An elderly woman has died in a house fire near Tomahawk.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a family member found the 86-year-old victim in the burned home Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the fire had started possibly a day before and had burned itself out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

U.S. employers extended a streak of solid hiring in May, adding 223,000 jobs and helping lower the unemployment rate to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in April.

MGN Image

Average hourly pay rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier, a slightly faster annual rate than in April, the Labor Department reported Friday. But pay growth remains below levels that are typical when the unemployment rate is this low.

Still, the report shows that the nearly 9-year old economic expansion — the second-longest on record — remains on track. Employers appear to be shrugging off recent concerns about global trade disputes.

Roughly an hour before the employment data was released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, President Donald Trump appeared to hint on Twitter that a strong jobs report was coming. “Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning,” he tweeted.

The president is normally briefed on the monthly jobs report the day before it is publicly released, and he and other administration officials are not supposed to comment on it beforehand.

Friday’s report showed that hiring in the United States is benefiting a wider range of Americans: The unemployment rate for high school graduates reached 3.9 percent, a 17-year low. For black Americans, it hit a record low of 5.9 percent.