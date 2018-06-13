Richard “Dick” Leonhard, 93 of Tony, passed away Wednesday, June 13th, at Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by his wife Jean, 8 children, Jacqueline of Rice Lake, Bill of Ladysmith, Mike of Minneapolis, MN, Don of Tony, Dan of Ladysmith, Jeralyn of Tony, Tom of Medford and Jennifer Anders of Sheldon. 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Luella Keup of Milwaukee.

A funeral mass for Dick Leonhard will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 23, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Tony. Visitation will be for one hour before mass at the church on Saturday and from 4 PM to 8 PM on Friday, June 22 in the cameo Room at Ladysmith Care Community where a KC Rosary will be held at 7:30 PM.

Memorials may be directed to Ladysmith Care Net Pregnancy Center. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.