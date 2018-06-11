mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Rebecca Jean Eck

Rebecca Jean Eck, whose passion for music was felt throughout the Winter area for 50+ years, died on Wednesday June 7th in Rice Lake at the age of 91.  Visitation is Friday evening, June 15th, from 4-8 at the Hayward Funeral Home.

There will also be a visitation at the St. Peter’s Catholic church in Winter on Saturday, June 16th, starting at 12:00.  The Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Winter.  Burial will be at the Winter Cemetery.

 

  Garage Sale June 11, 2018
    Garage Sale – Friday June 15th – 9-6,  Saturday June 16th, 9-3.  N230 Whispering Pines DR., Conrath, (Hwy 27 to Hwy D., East on ‘”D” to Whispering Pines DR.) Snowblower, Wilton Drill press & band saw, Craftsman 19.2 V Battery powered tool kit, Baja 97cc doodle bug bike, Craftsman Skill saw, picnic table, Lloyd flanders […]
  Rusk County News June 11, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-11-18 What a start to summer vacation for many area school children! Overall this week will offer up some chances to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather. Today will be a great one for kite flying, tomorrow and Wednesday should be nice to spend an afternoon at the pool, and by late […]
