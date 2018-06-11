Rebecca Jean Eck, whose passion for music was felt throughout the Winter area for 50+ years, died on Wednesday June 7th in Rice Lake at the age of 91. Visitation is Friday evening, June 15th, from 4-8 at the Hayward Funeral Home.

There will also be a visitation at the St. Peter’s Catholic church in Winter on Saturday, June 16th, starting at 12:00. The Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Winter. Burial will be at the Winter Cemetery.