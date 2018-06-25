Raymond W. “Ray” Adams
Raymond W. “Ray” Adams, 72, of Bruce, went home to be with the Lord he loved on Sunday, June 24th, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Darla, 3 children, Amy Martin of Wittenberg, Troy Adams of Bruce, and Ginger Holbrook of Marion, 11 grandchildren, 4 siblings, David of Ashtabula, OH., Joan Klanderud of Fremont, MI., Dianne Martin of Roseberg, TX., and Jeff of Everett, WA. He also leaves behind several in-laws and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Memorial service for Ray Adams will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 30 at Grace Bible Church in Bruce. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, from 4 PM to 7 PM and on Saturday from 11 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Care Net Pregnancy Center, 1108 Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith, or to the Gideons. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
