«

Paul E. Huiras

Paul E. Hurias, 94, of Bruce, died Thursday, June 21, at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake.  He is survived by 5 children, John of Weyerhaeuser, Carol Huiras of Ladysmith, Annie Hurias of Bruce, Jim of Solana Beach, CA., and Diane Huiras of Chetek.  9 grandchildren, 6 Great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Bill of Barron and Elmer of Rice Lake, 1 sister, Gladys Halverson of Rice Lake.

A Funeral mass for Paul Hurias will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 29th at Sty. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating.  Burial will be in the church cemetery.  Friends may call on Thursday, June 28th, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce after 4 PM where a scripture service will take place at 7 PM and again on Friday morning for an hour prior to service time at the church.

 

  • Rusk County News June 21, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-21-18 Unofficially, summer begins Memorial Day weekend for most people. According to meteorology, the summer season begins June 1 (with the start of the three hottest months of the year). Finally, summer officially begins usually sometime around June 20-22 with the solstice. This year that happened at 5:07 AM this morning. So, welcome […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 6-21 June 21, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)     >>Favre Wants Ban On Tackle Football For Younger Kids (Green Bay, WI)  —  Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre says a child’s body — the brain and skull — aren’t developed at a young age.  Favre is speaking out in support of an Illinois law which would ban […]
