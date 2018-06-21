Paul E. Huiras

Paul E. Hurias, 94, of Bruce, died Thursday, June 21, at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake. He is survived by 5 children, John of Weyerhaeuser, Carol Huiras of Ladysmith, Annie Hurias of Bruce, Jim of Solana Beach, CA., and Diane Huiras of Chetek. 9 grandchildren, 6 Great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Bill of Barron and Elmer of Rice Lake, 1 sister, Gladys Halverson of Rice Lake.

A Funeral mass for Paul Hurias will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 29th at Sty. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday, June 28th, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce after 4 PM where a scripture service will take place at 7 PM and again on Friday morning for an hour prior to service time at the church.