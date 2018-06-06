mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
MIDWEEK STORAGE SALE

Midweek Storage Sale – Thursday June 7th from 10 AM to 6 PM.  Old Tools, Wooden boxes, Yarn – 8 tracks, Odds and ends  Many new items, Table to Grill, Redwood side table, convection oven and a variety of much more.

Tony Storage, just off Highway 8 and Highway I.

 

  • Rusk County News June 6, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-6-18 In a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on June 6th at about 12:46 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a residence that was fully engulfed with fire and there may still be someone inside. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Ladysmith Fire Department, Bruce Fire Department, Hawkins […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 6-6 June 6, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)     >>Kluber, Indians Hand Milwaukee Its 2nd Straight Defeat (Cleveland, OH)  —  Cy Young Award-winner Corey Kluber won his ninth game of the season in a 3-2 Cleveland win over the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday.  The Indians scored all of their runs in the first two innings.  Lorenzo Cain knocked […]
