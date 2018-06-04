Joseph D. Moreau, 69, of Ladysmith died Friday, June 1st in Minneapolis. He is survived by his wife Kathy, 2 daughters, Claudine Jadoo of Madison, Jean Baumel of Ladysmith, 1 son, J.D. Moreau of Ladysmith, 6 grandchildren, 1 brother, Robert of Ladysmith, 4 sisters, Sue Ptacek of Arcadia, Katherine Golubski of Blue Springs, MO., Melonie Lairy of Milwaukee and Beth Zimmer of Ladysmith. Numerous Brothers and Sisters-in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

A Funeral Mass for Joe Moreau will be held on Monday, June 11, at 11 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. The Ladysmith Veterans Association will provide full Military Honors following the mass. Friends may call at the church on Sunday, June 10 from 1 PM to 5 PM and again on Monday at the church for an hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to Women with Courage Foundation or Safe Hunters of Tomorrow. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.