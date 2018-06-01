Jennifer Ellen Hecker, 46 of Jump River, entered into heaven on Thursday, May 31st, at home under the care of Hope Hospice. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Bob, her children, Daniel (Ginger) of Thorp, Maryellen of Green River, WY., Ruth, David, Joseph, Hannah, Andrew, Peter, Esther, Abigail, Rebekah, and Timothy of Jump River, 3 grandchildren, her parents, William “Bill” and Ellen Carrell of Cornell, and her siblings, Sheila (Jeremy) Shackleton and Barbara (Shane) Stumo both of Cornell and William “Billy” (Michelle) Carrell of Eleva.

Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 5, at Northland Baptist Church in Hannibal with Rev. Dick Chromy and Rev. Greg Stine Co-officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM on Monday at Northland Baptist Church, W14530 County Road M, Hannibal and one hour prior to services Tuesday all at the Church. Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family.