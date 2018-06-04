Jeanne M. Wadek Smith
Jeanne M. Wadek Smith, 95, of Westminster, MD., died Friday, June 1st, in Columbus, MD. She is survived by 3 children, Connie Jo Moy of Fairfax, Virginia, Sue Ann Smith of Westminster, Maryland and Robert Banks Smith of Alpena, Michigan, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, I sister, Janice Wadek Johnson of Rhinelander.
A Funeral Mass for Jeanne Smith will be held on Friday, June 8, at 11 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call Friday morning at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
