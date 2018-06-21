Jean F. Leonhard, 87, of Tony, died Thursday, June 21, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by, 8 children, Jacquelin of Rice Lake, Bill of Ladysmith, Mike of Minneapolis, MN., Don of Tony, Dan of Ladysmith, Jeralyn of Tony, Tom of Medford and Jennifer Anders of Sheldon, 13 Grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Jack and Richard McFarlane.

A Funeral mass for Jean Leonhard and her husband Dick Leonhard will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 23 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before mass at the church and from 4 PM to 8 PM on Friday, June 22 in the Cameo Room at Ladysmith Care Community where a scripture service will be held at 7 PM followed by a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:30 PM.

Memorials may be directed to Ladysmith Care Net Pregnancy Center. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.