Hugh Multi Family Sale

Cavaliers to make qualifying offer to Rodney Hood CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers intend to extend a $3.4 million qualifying offer to forward Rodney Hood, making him a restricted free agent and protecting the club if he receives any offers, according to multiple reports. The team will make the offer to Hood before Friday's deadline. Cleveland.com first reported the Cavaliers' intentions with Hood. The […]

Anthony Joshua set to face Alexander Povetkin in September, putting Deontay Wilder bout on hold After Deontay Wilder retained his heavyweight world title by brutal 10th-round knockout of Luis Ortiz in a fight of the year contender on March 3, he again called for a unification bout with Anthony Joshua. Four weeks later, Joshua unified three of the four major belts by decision against Joseph Parker and said in the […]