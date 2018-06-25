Hazel E. Schmitz, 94 of Bruce, died on Sunday, June 24, at Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by, 2 daughters, Kathie Nielson, of Hilbert, and Mary Margaret Bebie of Grand Marais, 2 sons, Kenny of Ellsworth, and Joe of Bruce, 9 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Bill Swaney of Thorp, many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Hazel Schmitz will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery. Hazel’s family will receive friends after 4 PM on Friday, June 29 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation prior to the service on Saturday at the Church.