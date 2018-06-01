Harvest of Talents Garage Sale
Harvest of Talents Garage Sale Thursday June 7th 9 AM to 6 PM. Friday June 8th, 9 AM to Noon. First Church of Christ 710 Menasha Ave. Ladysmith. Large selection of gently used clothing from infant through adult, furniture, dishes, antiques, books, games, toys, tools, ice shack, electric guitar, bikes, treadmill, desk, chairs, and household items. Something for everyone.
- Rusk County News June 1, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-1-18 Shortly before 9 AM Thursday, an investigator from Pierce County requested assistance in locating a stolen vehicle with MN dealer plates. The investigator advised that the occupants of this vehicle are the attempted homicide suspects from Dunn County. Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith Police assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to […]
- Wisconsin Sports 6-1 June 1, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>2 Packers Signings Indicative Of New Approach (Green Bay, WI) — The signings of tight end Marcedes Lewis and tackle Byron Bell are the latest examples of the new approach for filling the roster pursued by the Green Bay Packers. Coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Brian Gutekunst […]