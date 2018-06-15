Garage Sale
Huge Garage Sale – June 21-22 8-5, Zuck residence, W7302 County P East. Includes bow and hunting supplies, skis and sports equipment, dorm/apartment furnishings, electric guitar and amp, light fixtures, cabinet handles, school supplies, sizes 7 and 12 matching juniors bridesmaid dresses with shoes and junior/teen guys and gals clothing.
- Rusk County News June 15, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-15-18 Heat, humidity and storm chances will continue to build today and through the weekend. We are in for a hot, humid and (at times) wet day with additional showers and storms late this afternoon and into tonight. Afternoon highs today will rise into the upper 80s and the humidity will make it […]
- Garage Sale June 15, 2018Garage Sale – Clearing out the house, furniture, household, bedding, handicapped equipment, including a wheel chair, misc tools, beautiful crystal animals, and figurines and lots more. Saturday June 16th at N589 County VV right in Sheldon. 8-3 PM