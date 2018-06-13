mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Garage Sale

Garage Sale – Clearing out the house,  furniture, household, bedding, handicapped equipment, including a wheel chair, misc tools, beautiful crystal animals, and figurines and lots more.  Saturday June 16th at N589 County VV right in Sheldon.  8-3 PM

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News June 13, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-13-18 The next few days will be quiet and we will see a return to some sunshine. An area of high pressure will slide in from the west, bringing not only the sunshine but also more comfortable conditions. Dew points will be quite a bit lower and the dry air will be a […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 6-13 June 13, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)     >>Brewers Leap-Frog Chicago, Retake Central Division Top Spot (Milwaukee, WI)  —  Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson stopped the Cubs on one hit and two walks in seven sharp innings as the Brewers won 4-0 Tuesday night.  Anderson and two relievers combined on the two-hit shutout.  The win put Milwaukee […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • NBA mock draft: Where will Ayton, Doncic, Young and Bagley land? June 15, 2018
    Latest update:  June 14, 1 p.m. ET. It's time to update our mock draft with the latest intel from teams, including Michael Porter Jr.'s recent movement on draft boards. Our mock draft differs in two crucial ways from our recently updated top 100 prospect rankings. It uses the NBA's official draft order, and it's adjusted […]
  • Bogaerts' tiebreaking HR leads Reds Sox past Mariners 2-1 June 15, 2018
    Xander Bogaerts hits a solo blast off Felix Hernandez in the sixth inning to back David Price's pitching gem for Red Sox at Safeco Field
  • Eagles reunite to receive 'bling-ier' Super Bowl rings June 15, 2018
    After their Super Bowl LII win, the Philadelphia Eagles organization held a meeting to discuss what the championship rings should look like. It was suggested there that perhaps they "should go the elegant route" with the design. "And all the players jumped forward and said, 'No, no no. The bigger and the bling-ier, the better,'" […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.