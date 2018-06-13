Garage Sale
Garage Sale – Clearing out the house, furniture, household, bedding, handicapped equipment, including a wheel chair, misc tools, beautiful crystal animals, and figurines and lots more. Saturday June 16th at N589 County VV right in Sheldon. 8-3 PM
- Rusk County News June 13, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-13-18 The next few days will be quiet and we will see a return to some sunshine. An area of high pressure will slide in from the west, bringing not only the sunshine but also more comfortable conditions. Dew points will be quite a bit lower and the dry air will be a […]
- Wisconsin Sports 6-13 June 13, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>Brewers Leap-Frog Chicago, Retake Central Division Top Spot (Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson stopped the Cubs on one hit and two walks in seven sharp innings as the Brewers won 4-0 Tuesday night. Anderson and two relievers combined on the two-hit shutout. The win put Milwaukee […]