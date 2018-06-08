Garage Sale
Garage Sale – Friday June 15th – 9-6, Saturday June 16th, 9-3. N230 Whispering Pines DR., Conrath, (Hwy 27 to Hwy D., East on ‘”D” to Whispering Pines DR.)
Snowblower, Wilton Drill press & band saw, Craftsman 19.2 V Battery powered tool kit, Baja 97cc doodle bug bike, Craftsman Skill saw, picnic table, Lloyd flanders patio chairs and glider, new trailer tires, misc tools and tool boxes, fishing equipment, grinder stands, bikes, daisy bb guns, compound bow, Bushnell binoculars, Sony camera, brand name clothing, girls sizes 14-18, young men’s and men’s, junior’s and women’s. all sizes, small dog kennels, vintage lefton tea set, golden wheat dishes, and plant stand, miscellaneous housewares, crock pots, towel bars, shower curtain, double shower curtain rod, bedding, flower pots, WII gaming system W/8 GAMES, BOOKS, DVD’s and videos, miscellaneous.
- Garage Sale June 8, 2018Garage Sale – Friday June 15th 8-5 and Saturday June 16th 8-3. N 4802 Rocky Ridge Road in Ladysmith. Household items, Clothing, Fishing Equipment, Tools, Toys and much much more.
- Rusk County News June 8, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-8-18 We have a good chance to see rain, and most likely this morning. A few clusters of showers and storms are expected to slide east out of Minnesota and through parts of our area through the day. Confidence is not very high on coverage and intensity, but whatever may come through should […]