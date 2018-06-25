Flea Market
Tony Daze Flea Market – Friday and Saturday, June 29-30, 9 – 2:30? Old Flambeau School Highway 8 Tony Hayshackers. 10 Vendors or more selling crafts, antiques, tools, fishing equipment, garden items, blankets, dishes, women’s clothing, kid’s toys and food. Too much to list!!!!.
- Rusk County News June 25, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-25-18 The Rusk County Health and Human Services, Public Health Department, announced Friday that a water quality advisory has been lifted for Memorial Park Beach. Water samples collected on June 21 yielded results within acceptable standards. Normal activity may resume at Memorial Park Beach. Trails End Youth Camp Beach in Bruce remains closed […]
- Thrift Sale June 25, 2018Thrift Sale – Thursday, June 28th 8-5, Friday June 29, 8-5 and Saturday June 30, 9-1. N1180 State Highway 40 across from Big Bend Town Hall, Island Lake. Men’s and Women’s clothing, misc items, treadmill, Ruger super Red hawk 44 magnum with holster and carrying case $800 FIRM. CASH ONLY NO CHECKS.