WLDY-WJBL NEWS 6-29-18

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) – Friday will be the hottest day in several years for the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin. Strenuous activity outdoors is not advised, and those who are sensitive to heat should take extra steps to stay cool.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of west central Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Dunn Counties, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. for Clark and Taylor Counties.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say the combination of temperatures in the 90s and dew points in the 70s will produce dangerous heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees on Friday afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will only bottom out in the 70s on Friday night, and it will still be humid. Saturday will be very warm and humid with highs around 90 and heat indices in the middle to upper 90s, followed by showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Sunday will be cooler, but still humid.

To beat the heat, drink lots of water and take frequent breaks. If available, spend time in a cool, air-conditioned location. Keep family member, friends, and neighbors in mind, especially those who are more susceptible to the heat, including the elderly, children, and pets. Never, under any circumstances, leave a person or pet unattended in a vehicle, even for a few minutes. Monitor for symptoms of heat exhaustion, which include dizziness, excessive sweating, muscle cramps, and cool, clammy skin. If you or someone is experiencing heat stroke, which includes the symptoms of a rapid pulse, no sweating, or unconsciousness, call 911!

The Rusk County Health and Human Services, Public Health Department, announced that a water quality advisory has been lifted for Trail’s End Beach. Water samples collected on June 27th yielded results within acceptable standards. Normal activity may resume at Trail’s End Park Beach.

All swimmers are reminded to be careful not to swallow water when swimming, and to shower off as soon as possible after leaving the water. These precautions are especially important after high rainfall events, which tend to elevate bacteria levels.

Please call Rusk County Public Health at 715-532-2299 for more information.

Thursday afternoon at 1:45, Ladysmith Police, Ladysmith ambulance and Ladysmith First Responders, responded to a rollover accident on the 300 block of Lindoo Avenue. According to the report, the City Officer learned William Schafer was East bound on Lindoo Avenue and the next thing he woke up after striking a parked vehicle. He was out of the vehicle and there was no entrapment. Schafer was brought to RCMH by ambulance. He was cited for no insurance.

Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call from a female subject advising they have a maple syrup building on fire located on County Highway J, Ladysmith. According to the report, there were no occupants in the building. They advised all gas and electric was turned off to the building. A Rusk County deputy Ladysmith Fire Department Ladysmith ambulance were called to the scene. The Rusk County deputy advised there were no visable flames and it appears the fire started by an electrical outlet. Ladysmith firemen were on the scene for about 30 minutes.

Thursday morning at 9 AM, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to Probation and Parole Office to pick up a person on a Probation hold. Marissa H. Slattery, 22, was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Forecasters expect temperatures to reach 90 degrees over the weekend. Some may take advantage of the sunshine to get outside, but keeping tabs on kids in the sun is important.

Dr. Alicia Plummer is a pediatrician with SSM Health. She said kids should take breaks from outdoor activities at least every hour, or more often depending on the activity.

Knowing the early signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion can let parents assess their children’s health before it becomes severe.

Plummer explained, “If your child stops sweating, that is a good sign that we’re starting to run into problems. If they seem dizzy, if they seem out of it, if they are complaining of headaches or vomiting, those are all signs that that we’re probably running into some problems with heat.”

Staying hydrated is the best defense against heat exhaustion, Plummer said. Though water is great, she also recommends beverages fortified with electrolytes like SmartWater, Gatorade or Pedialyte.

“When it is really hot and your child is out playing and they don’t want to drink, because they never do, a drink with electrolytes can help,” Plummer said.

Clothing with UV protection built in is available, but Plummer said that doesn’t mean parents should skip the SPF.

“Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen, absolutely,” she said.

She typically prescribes a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 to 50 for kids. She said parents should keep children under six-months-old out of the sun entirely. If that is absolutely unavoidable, then she tells families to apply sunscreen.